Front Row Motorsports Extends Dog-Loving Relationship with Benebone

Dog Chew Toy Brand to be Featured on No. 34 Ford Mustang Dark Horse

WESTPORT, Conn., Jan. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Front Row Motorsports (FRM) and Benebone, a leading USA-brand of durable chew toys for dogs, have extended their partnership and will continue to be a paws-itive partner of the 2021 Daytona 500 champion and proud dog-dad, Michael McDowell.

Benebone will serve as the primary sponsor on the No. 34 Ford Mustang Dark Horse at the Atlanta Motor Speedway in February and at Watkins Glen International during the NASCAR Cup Series playoff race in September. The weekends will include the opportunity for NASCAR fans to learn more about Benebone and their products with fan zone activations, appearances by McDowell, and various fun social media promotions by McDowell and FRM.

Expanding on their first entry into NASCAR last season at Pocono, Benebone certainly knows the enthusiasm NASCAR fans have for the sport and their fur babies.

"We love the passion that the NASCAR community and fans show each and every weekend across the country," said Nate Harceg, Benebone's Chief Growth Officer. "Michael continues to be a great ambassador, helping us connect with new and existing customers across the country. We are excited to continue meeting NASCAR fans throughout the race season."

For McDowell, the continued partnership with Benebone is a perfect match as he and his family of five have a white Labrador named Willow, who loves to chew.

"It's great to continue this authentic partnership with Benebone," said McDowell. "Willow is loved in our family, just as millions of NASCAR fans love their dogs and want to treat them with the best USA-made products. That is what is so cool about this expanding relationship."

Fans can go to www.benebone.com to explore the various products offered.

About Benebone

Benebone is a leading brand of USA-made durable chew toys for dogs. The company's simple mission is to make lives better for dogs and the people who love them. Benebone's core values center around awesome products, building and serving communities, and a good dose of fun. Learn more at www.benebone.com and follow Benebone on social media: Instagram, TikTok, Twitter and Facebook: @mybenebone and LinkedIn at https://linkedin.com/company/benebone

About Front Row Motorsports

Front Row Motorsports (FRM) is a winning organization in the NASCAR Cup and CRAFTSMAN Truck Series. The team is the 2021 Daytona 500 and 2022 CRAFTSMAN Truck Series champions. The team was founded in 2004 and is owned by successful entrepreneur, Bob Jenkins. FRM fields the No. 34 and the No. 38 NASCAR Cup Series teams along with the No. 38 CRAFTSMAN Truck Series team from its Mooresville, N.C. headquarters. Visit teamfrm.com and follow FRM on social media: Twitter at @Team_FRM, Instagram at @team_frm, and Facebook at facebook.com/FrontRowMotorsports.

