Front Row Solutions Recommended as a Top Sales Enablement Partner by Selling Power Magazine

TORONTO, April 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Front Row Solutions, the creator of a class-leading CRM platform that enables organizations to track and improve mobile worker efficiency, compliance and performance, announced today that it has been recommended as one of the world's top sales enablement partners by Selling Power Magazine.

Commented Etien D'Hollander, President of Front Row Solutions: "We are pleased that Selling Power has recommended Front Row Solutions as an elite sales enablement partner. We take pride in being part of the solution that today's sales organizations need to succeed and thrive."

Launched in 1981, Selling Power Magazine is the leading digital publication for sales executives and managers, and one of the internet's most trusted sources for B2B professional selling skills, motivation, and sales management knowledge. In its recommendation, Selling Power Magazine highlighted that Front Row Solutions' innovative mobile data collection solution:

Enables sales reps to easily submit a new sales report, or update a previous report, immediately after a customer interaction — and in less than 60 seconds.

Drives real-time reporting that enhances information flow and provides deep insight across all sales rep and customer activity.

Can be implemented as a standalone platform, or integrated as a user-friendly front end with any legacy CRM or ERP system.

Added Mr. D'Hollander: "Studies reveal that the average sales rep spends a staggering 64.8 percent of their time on non-revenue generating activities, and a massive chunk of this is wasted hunting down customer data and manually submitting reports and updates. At the same time, today's sales managers are expected to meet increasingly aggressive targets, but often lack the essential tools they need to track and optimize their distributed sales force.

"Front Row Solutions clearly solves both of these challenges. Sales reps dramatically increase their active selling time, which much means more time engaging with customers, and far less time on tedious administrative tasks. And sales managers get the real-time visibility they need to ensure compliance, optimize performance, and put their mobile sales reps in a position to succeed quarter after quarter. Everyone wins, including satisfied and impressed customers."

For more information or to set up a free trial call Front Row Solutions at 1-800-986-0983, or visit the company's website at www.frontrowsolutions.com.

About Front Row Solutions

Front Row Solutions (FRS) a North American company, was founded in 2008 to improve the Customer Relationship Management (CRM) process with a focus on the sales rep. The prime directives around the creation of FRS was sales rep engagement, sales rep enablement and sales rep productivity. FRS is a customizable app-based system which can be loaded on any mobile device and allows a sales rep to submit a new report, review and edit all previous reports, track and review all customer activity and access key customer information all from their cell phone. Front Row improves sales rep productivity and increases company sales.

