Front Signs Unveils New Large-Scale Project for the Lancaster Auto Mall

Front Signs reveals new sky-high displays along the 14 Freeway for the Lancaster Auto Mall. Here's what they say about the project and its impact on the community.

BURBANK, Calif., Dec. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Front Signs has completed the installation of twelve eye-catching displays towering over the 14 Freeway as part of the Lancaster Auto Mall signage project. These striking additions highlight the dealership's innovative approach, promising significant economic benefits for both the Auto Mall and the city of Lancaster.

Stretching along the highway, the displays feature iconic automotive brands like Ford, Toyota, Jeep, and more, greeting passersby and visitors with a strong appeal. Equipped with energy-efficient LED lights, they create round-the-clock visibility and ensure maximum brand exposure.

Front Signs' latest project guarantees that anyone passing the 14 freeway stays in awe. You can fully appreciate the impact of the signs at night when they're illuminated.

Due to the prominent placement, these dazzling signs also improve wayfinding. The large logo displays and huge posts designed with LED strips offer clear directions to the Auto Mall. Visible from afar, the outdoor project helps customers navigate around the area with ease. This enhanced guidance ensures a seamless customer experience as well as encourages more frequent visits to the Auto Mall.

The signage project extends beyond aesthetics; it's a forward-thinking initiative to stimulate the local economy. By attracting attention, the displays encourage visitors to engage with local businesses. This increased activity supports existing establishments and positions Lancaster as a thriving hub for future investment, driving sustained economic growth.

Additionally, the Lancaster Auto Mall signage project contributes to Lancaster's reputation as a progressive and welcoming community. It serves as a prime example of how innovative infrastructure can serve commercial and civic interests, positioning the city for continued success.

Front Signs is a leading sign maker headquartered in Burbank, California. The company was established in 2016 and has worked with over 50,000 businesses all over the United States, including world-renowned brands. They offer a full spectrum of sign making services including manufacturing, design, installation, permitting, repair, and maintenance.

