Frontage Announces Organizational Enhancements to Drive Growth and Integration

EXTON, Pa., Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Frontage Holdings Corporation ("Frontage" or the "Group", 1521.HK), a contract research organization (CRO) providing integrated, science-driven research and development services with presence in both North America and China, today announced several recent organizational changes and senior staff additions at its wholly owned subsidiary Frontage Laboratories, Inc. ("Frontage Labs"). These changes are intended to facilitate further expansion of Frontage's global presence through both strategic acquisitions and organic growth, and enhance integration across our platform, as we continue to prioritize customer satisfaction.

Dr. Song Li has been appointed as both Chairman of the Board and as CEO of Frontage Holdings, while continuing in his role as CEO of Frontage Labs. Dr. Li is Frontage's founder and has been responsible for leading its strategic, technical and commercial success. His new positions will enable him to devote his time and energy to providing leadership at the parent company and board level.

Glenn Washer has been appointed President of Frontage's North America Operations, with responsibility for overall operations support of Frontage Lab's North American businesses. Glenn joined Frontage in March 2020 as EVP for Global Safety and Toxicology, after leading Charles River's North America Safety Assessment businesses for almost 10 years. In parallel to his new role, Glenn will continue to lead Frontage's Global Safety & Toxicology business unit.

Dr. Yining (Eric) Qi has been appointed President of Frontage's China Operations, with responsibility for overall operations and support of Frontage Lab's Chinese businesses. Eric joined Frontage in August 2020, and brings extensive experience in drug development and management having served in executive roles with CrownBio, Wuxi AppTec, Merck and other highly regarded organizations.

Andrew Wang has been appointed Chief Financial Officer with responsibility for the company's financial and treasury matters. Prior to joining Frontage in October 2020, Andrew served as CFO and other senior finance positions for several US and Asia-Pacific multinational organizations.

Matt Vaneman has been appointed Senior Vice President, Operational Excellence & Procurement, with responsibility for identifying and implementing operational efficiencies and best practices across the business units and for oversight of the company's purchasing and procurement. Matt joined Frontage in October 2020, after serving in a similar role on Charles River's global executive team.

Richard Fischetti has been appointed Vice President and General Counsel, with responsibility for all legal matters and for Mergers & Acquisitions. Prior to joining Frontage in April 2020, Rich was a partner in the M&A group of Shearman & Sterling in New York City.

Nicholas Pimlett, has been appointed Vice President, Alliance & Program Management, with responsibility for strategic relationship development and program management for Frontage's key customers. Prior to joining Frontage in November 2020, Nicholas served in key leadership roles in Sanofi and Tempus Labs.

"Today's announcement represents the next step in the ongoing expansion of Frontage Laboratories to a global platform with increased presence in key markets," said Dr. Song Li, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "We have consolidated the leadership of Frontage and assembled a world-class management team to intensify our focus on growth and strengthen the business within our geographic footprint. I am confident that these leadership enhancements will position the company for further growth and maturation as it is increasingly recognized as a key global CRO supporting the biopharmaceutical and related industries."

Added Dr Li: "I am extremely proud of the achievements we have made at Frontage since I founded the company 20 years ago, and I am looking forward to leading the company into the next phase of its success."

About Frontage:

Frontage Holdings Corp (1521.HK), together with its wholly owned subsidiary Frontage Laboratories, Inc., is a global Contract Research Organization (CRO) which provides integrated, science-driven, product development services from drug discovery to late phase clinical process to enable biopharmaceutical companies to achieve their development goals. Comprehensive services include drug metabolism and pharmacokinetics, analytical testing and formulation development, preclinical and clinical trial material manufacturing, bioanalysis, preclinical safety and toxicology assessment and early phase clinical studies. Frontage has enabled many biotechnology companies and leading pharmaceutical companies of varying sizes to advance a myriad of new molecules through development and to successfully file global regulatory submissions. For more details visit: www.frontagelab.com

