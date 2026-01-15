Frontage CDMO Fully Operational GMP Facility is Ready for Your Needs of Clinical Trials and Commercial Production

EXTON, Pa., Jan. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Frontage Laboratories, Inc., a leading contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) announced that its new facility opened in May 2025 had completed GMP facility validation in October 2025, and has been fully operational with on-going Clinical Phase III, PPQ batches and small-scale commercial manufacturing. This new facility is dedicated to drug development and clinical & commercial manufacturing including sterile, oral solid, and liquid dosage forms. This manufacturing facility contains GMP manufacturing rooms per ISO classification, including containment suites for handling high potency compounds, dedicated manufacturing suites for non-sterile products (tablets, capsules, ointments, gels and oral liquids), aseptic suites for sterile products (e.g., vials, syringes, and cartridges), formulation development rooms, and analytical and microbiology laboratories.

Frontage CRDMO Facility, 240 Sierra Drive, Exton, PA Exterior

Frontage's investment in expansion includes three (3) new automated aseptic filling machines (vials, syringes, and cartridges), 2 new additional isolators for potent compound handling and aseptic filling, a new Gerties roller compactor, a new Korsch Tablet press, Xcelodose system, and a labeler with several other additional supporting new equipment. These additions enable Frontage to offer efficiency, quality and reduce the time required to bring critical medicines to market. By integrating advanced technologies and capabilities with a comprehensive quality management system, Frontage provides an efficient, reliable manufacturing solution for customers, particularly small and mid-sized pharmaceutical companies aiming for rapid clinical trials or market entry.

"With this fully operational GMP facility with newly installed commercial scale equipment and systems, Frontage bolsters its role as a comprehensive partner, supporting clients to achieve faster time-to-market by managing every step of the pharmaceutical development and manufacturing process," said Dr. Song Li, Chairman of Frontage. "Our pharmaceutical solutions offerings will support customers in optimizing both cost and quality, and support patients globally."

About Frontage

Frontage Laboratories, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Frontage Holdings Corporation (HKEX: 1521.HK), is a US based global CRDMO offering end-to-end integrated product development services from drug discovery through late-phase clinical trials and manufacturing. With over 25 years of experience, Frontage supports pharmaceutical and biotech companies with services including drug discovery, API synthesis, DMPK, safety and toxicology, formulation development, GMP manufacturing, analytical services, clinical trials, bioanalytical services and central lab operations.

Frontage operates 26 sites worldwide and has played a pivotal role in helping clients secure regulatory approvals across the US, Canada, Europe, and Asia.

For more information, visit www.frontagelab.com or email [email protected].

