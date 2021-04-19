Frontage Expands Genomics Services Through the Acquisition of Ocean Ridge Biosciences

EXTON, Pa., April 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Frontage Laboratories, Inc. today announced the acquisition of Ocean Ridge Biosciences.

Ocean Ridge Biosciences, located in Deerfield Beach, Florida, provides genomic services to clients developing novel therapeutics, including complete service solutions for analysis of RNA expression, DNA polymorphisms, methylation, microbial composition, and protein biomarkers from a wide range of samples. The company's wet lab services are optimized for ultra-low input requirements and challenging sample types such as formalin-fixed paraffin-embedded tissues, skin swabs, and a variety of biofluids. Some of the core applications includes mechanism of action, lead optimization, biomarker discovery, and development of companion diagnostics.

"Ocean Ridge Biosciences was established more than 15 years ago, and was a very early adopter offering Next Gen Sequencing (NGS) services for exploiting RNA, mRNA and microRNA arrays for Biomarkers involved in the detection and treatment of diseases," says Dr. John Lin, Executive Vice President, Bioanalytical and Biologics Services. "Ocean Ridge specializes in extraction and analysis of RNA and proteins from a wide variety of biological samples, using technologies including microarrays, sequencing, Luminex xMAP, real-time PCR platforms, and statistical analysis of data sets. We expect this acquisition to bolster Frontage's current genomic services by enabling us to provide accurate, affordable, and information-rich genomic services to the Health Care and Life Science industries and academic institutions. We anticipate that the Ocean Ridge lab will retain its existing client base and will extend its offerings to new clients as it becomes a Frontage center of excellence in Genomic Services."

David Willoughby, Founder and Senior Scientist at Ocean Ridge Bioscience, who is joining Frontage Labs as Vice President of Genomic Services, said "I am pleased to join the Frontage Labs team and bring with me the unique set of genomic services developed by Ocean Ridge, which will now be available to an even broader range of therapeutic programs and pharmaceutical industry clients both in the United States and worldwide. Ocean Ridge Bioscience's services will complement the wide variety of IND-enabling and clinical-trial related services offered by Frontage Labs, including their services for protein-, oligonucleotide-, gene-, and cell-based therapeutic discovery and development."

Frontage Holdings Corp (1521.HK), together with its wholly owned subsidiary Frontage Laboratories, Inc., is a global Contract Research Organization (CRO) which provides integrated, science-driven, product development services from drug discovery to late phase clinical process to enable biopharmaceutical companies to achieve their development goals. Comprehensive services include drug metabolism and pharmacokinetics, analytical testing and formulation development, preclinical and clinical trial material manufacturing, bioanalysis, preclinical safety and toxicology assessment and early phase clinical studies. Frontage has enabled many biotechnology companies and leading pharmaceutical companies of varying sizes to advance a myriad of new molecules through development and to successfully file global regulatory submissions. For more details visit: www.frontagelab.com

Ocean Ridge Biosciences is a growing life science company in the research tools sector of biotechnology whose mission is to provide accurate, affordable, and information-rich genomic services to the Health Care and Life Science industries. Headquartered in Deerfield Beach, they are centrally located within the South Florida metropolis within easy reach of major research universities, institutes, and hospitals. Demand for high quality genomic services is steadily increasing for both research and clinical applications. Ocean Ridge Biosciences is capitalizing on that growth due to our capability of providing these services at attractive pricing in combination with excellent customer service.

