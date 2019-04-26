Frontdesk and NoiseAware Partner to Offer Securely-Managed Short-Term Stays

DALLAS, April 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Frontdesk and NoiseAware have partnered to enhance Frontdesk's security package for short-term stays in locations that are nestled in neighborhoods across the United States. Frontdesk offers guests exactly the stay they want: a seamless experience with consistent quality, responsive hosts, and unrivaled security.

Frontdesk Suites NoiseAware Indoor and Outdoor Noise Monitoring Sensors

Working with NoiseAware helps provide each Frontdesk suite with a privacy-safe, noise monitoring smart home sensor and detection technology. Paired with Frontdesk's 24/7/365 noise monitoring service, the Frontdesk team is enabled to proactively handle noise issues before they ever become a problem for guests or neighbors.

The partnership comes to fruition as both companies focus on innovation and security in the short-term rental space. Frontdesk and NoiseAware both understand that prevention of noise disturbances or complaints helps all parties involved from the property manager to the guest to the neighbor. For these reasons, Frontdesk installs NoiseAware's sensor into all of their guest suites as standard practice.

"It made complete sense to partner with NoiseAware, the leaders in privacy-safe noise monitoring technology, as we were looking to enhance our security package," said Chief Growth Officer Jesse DePinto. "We're now able to more consistently ensure that noise issues are proactively handled by a Frontdesk team member, rather than receiving complaints from neighbors or property managers. Combined with our TransUnion screening partnership, the security we're able to offer is unrivaled in the industry."

Together, the companies are helping more apartment communities become short-term stay friendly so that anyone can travel to and stay in local neighborhoods.

About Frontdesk:

Founded in 2017, Frontdesk, LLC (Frontdesk), develops and manages short-term rental suites for both business and leisure guests who are looking for a hotel alternative that feels more like home. With over 190 suites around the country, 15,000 guest stays to date, and an average satisfaction rating of 4.86 out of 5.0, Frontdesk is poised for growth.

For more information visit: www.stayfrontdesk.com

