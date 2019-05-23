FrontdeskAI Adds Intelligent Webchat To Family Of AI Assistants For Small Business And Franchises

PALO ALTO, Calif., May 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- FrontdeskAI, the leading developer of artificial intelligence (AI) solutions for small businesses and franchises, has announced the immediate availability of Sasha Online, an intelligent webchat solution for appointment-based businesses. Powered by FrontdeskAI advanced conversational AI technology that is already deployed in over 200 wellness companies and franchises, Sasha Online can quickly and intelligently respond to enquiries and appointment requests with human-like conversation that has contextual intelligence and that learns with every engagement. Sasha Online delivers immediate productivity and revenue generation through automated appointment scheduling and rescheduling and improved customer engagement.

Unlike traditional webchats that are either very limited bot-based widgets or require manual support, Sasha Online provides the most advanced AI and contextual based capabilities that both automate and provide an enjoyable human-like experience to respond to website visitor's questions and information requests. Because Sasha Online learns with every interaction, it remembers customers and their preferences, all adding to the customer experience.

Sasha Online can be integrated into customers' websites within a few minutes. Every deployment is customized to an individual business, including workflow, service options and brand & tone. It does not require coding or system changes and seamlessly integrates with a wide choice of booking software solutions including Booker and MINDBODY so that appointment scheduling and rescheduling is automated while delivering the optimal customer experience. Of particular benefit to franchise businesses is that Sasha Online ensures the franchiser keeps control of the brand voice and tone of its web presence while allowing franchisees to manage their location specific information such as hours, services and promotions. Sasha Online contextually switches to the relevant location so that the customers are immediately interacting with the right and relevant information.

Sasha Online provides intelligence and reporting tools for franchises and individual business owners in terms of understanding the nature and frequency of enquiries, trends around appointment scheduling and cancellations, their most popular services and potential services that are not currently available but frequently requested.

Because Sasha Online uses the same advanced AI technology of FrontdeskAI phone assistants -- Sasha for Salons and Sasha for Fitness -- which have already fielded over 300,000 customer enquiries, it has advanced intelligence specific to the wellness industry which delivers immediate value and impact. With Sasha Online, appointment-based businesses now have omni-channel AI assistants including phone and web solutions to respond to customer information and appointment needs.

FrontdeskAI customers typically achieve 30% increase in revenue within the first 30 days resulting from reduced miss appointments, easy rescheduling and productivity improvements.

Pricing: Monthly subscriptions start as low as $99 a month, which includes deployment, unlimited interaction and reporting.

About FrontdeskAI Founded in 2017 and headquartered in Palo Alto, CA, FrontdeskAI creates AI solutions for the un-sung heroes of the global economy – the small businesses. FrontdeskAI has democratized the AI market by bringing affordable and tailored solutions to main street. The company is the fastest adopted AI solution for the spa, salon and fitness industries. Embodied in 'Sasha', the most advanced AI powered assistant for small business, FrontdeskAI solutions deliver high impact productivity, efficiency, revenue and customer retention advantages within weeks of deployment.

