FrontdeskAI Brings Simple Yet Powerful Customer Engagement Analytics to Franchise and Multi-Location Businesses

In a market that has seen a 25% increase in multi-unit owners since 2010, FrontdeskAI's new Multi-Location Dashboard will help small business entrepreneurs and franchisors alike better understand and manage their operations through industry-leading AI technology.

FrontdeskAI Multi-Location Dashboard :

Simple, Single Pane of Glass: FrontdeskAI Multi-Location Dashboard is a simple and easy way to give customers a complete view of their customer engagement operations. Franchisees can see key metrics like call traffic, response time, time-to-book, appointment conversion, and more from a single, comprehensive dashboard; franchisors will also have the unprecedented ability to view their entire organization, across all franchisees, giving them a 360-degree view of their operations. With integrations into all the leading wellness industry business management platforms including MINDBODY and Booker Software, multi-location franchise owners will be able to understand their operations like never before.

Aggregate, Compare, Optimize: More franchise locations means more complex and nuanced business strategies. FrontdeskAI Multi-Unit Dashboard gives both franchisors and franchisees the power to understand customer patterns across their locations, whether it be one region, across the entire country, or on a granular single location level to see. The dashboards bring new life into franchisors' and franchisees' data, and they can compare stores across regions and business categories, uncovering trends and insights that can help drive service offerings, promotions and long-term sales.

Scale: FrontdeskAI Multi-Location Dashboard scales seamlessly regardless of whether a customer has 1 or 100 locations. As Franchisors and multi-unit franchisees grow, they can easily analyze trends around their customer engagement such as comparing location by location or regional performance and patterns.

FrontdeskAI CEO Srivatsan Laxman said, "Multi-location owners have proven to be the primary driver of franchise growth across the country over the last decade. The more data we can provide these customers, the better. With our Multi-Location Dashboards, we are giving our customers unprecedented access to customer service data and interactions, empowering them to find new connections and make impactful changes to their business."

Pricing and availability: Multi-Location Dashboard is available immediately. Pricing is dependent on the number of locations supported.

Visit www.frontdesk.ai for more information about the company's AI solutions

About FrontdeskAI

Founded in 2017 and headquartered in Palo Alto, CA, FrontdeskAI creates AI solutions for the unsung heroes of the global economy – the small business. FrontdeskAI has democratized the AI market by bringing affordable and tailored solutions to main street. The company is the fastest adopted AI solution for the salon and fitness studio industries. Embodied in 'Sasha', the most advanced AI powered consumer texting system, FrontdeskAI solutions deliver high impact productivity, efficiency, revenue and customer retention advantages within days of deployment.

