Frontegg Adds Software Marketing Veteran John Kreisa to Its Advisory Board

TEL AVIV, Israel, April 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Frontegg , the platform that lets companies quickly and easily embed advanced user-management with their apps, announced today that John Kreisa has become the latest addition to its advisory board.

For 30 years, Kreisa has driven growth at some of the best-known software companies as the Chief Marketing Officer and head of product marketing. Kreisa is currently the CMO of Couchbase and held the same role at developer tooling innovator giant Docker and Hortonworks. As an expert contributor on messaging and positioning, Kreisa was responsible for building and scaling various marketing functions and led marketing teams on different GTM strategies.

In his role at Frontegg, Kreisa will advise the company on developer engagement, product-led and company growth and will help drive their global expansion to give development teams the building blocks to create fast and relevant experiences and build innovative apps.

"From my experience leading growth at Docker and Hortonworks, I've seen first hand what it takes to create products that are used and loved by early stage startups and enterprise customers alike," said Mr. Kreisa. "What excites me about Frontegg is that they are enabling developers to easily build self-served and enterprise-ready software from day one, facilitating the creation of the next generation of hugely successful software tools."

"We are very fortunate to have such a high level of marketing experience within our advisory board, ready to help strengthen our strategic positioning as we continue to revolutionize the way creative people bring innovation to life," said Sagi Rodin, co-founder and CEO of Frontegg. "Our mission is to enable developers and product teams to build software applications that are architected for growth, by providing self-service capabilities and allowing a bottom up sales model with just a few lines of code. John's experience overseeing massive growth at leading enterprise SaaS companies like Docker will be a tremendous asset to Frontegg on this journey," continued Rodin.

