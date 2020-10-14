Frontegg Announces $5M Seed Round for First of Its Kind SaaS-as-a-Service Platform Aimed at Accelerating Global SaaS Innovation

TEL AVIV, Israel, Oct. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Frontegg , creators of the first platform for fast-tracking SaaS development and innovation, today announced a $5M Seed round led by Pitango , with backing from i3 Equity and Global Founders Capital . Frontegg liberates dev teams from the burden of building SaaS capabilities that have become de-facto standards in the landscape of modern SaaS products. The company is set out to accelerate innovation in the global SaaS market, projected to reach over $116 billion in 2020[1], with over 80 percent of companies planning to offer SaaS by 2022[2].

Frontegg provides a set of pre-built, essential SaaS product capabilities that easily integrate within any new or existing SaaS application. By seamlessly plugging Frontegg into their apps, dev teams can focus on perfecting the truly differentiating and valuable features at the heart of their SaaS offering. As a result, Frontegg's "SaaS Essentials" as a Service platform empowers organizations of all sizes to accelerate the delivery and the on-going enhancements of enterprise-grade SaaS applications.

"Before AWS, engineering teams had to scale their own infrastructure. Before Kubernetes, DevOps teams were confined to assembling their own container orchestration and management solutions. These platforms liberated software organizations from dealing with these non-core, yet critical tasks while delivering top-notch solutions for the challenge at hand, " shares Sagi Rodin , co-founder and Frontegg's CEO. "Frontegg's mission is to give SaaS innovators the same opportunity - to accelerate the delivery of enterprise-grade SaaS applications while providing the safest, most secure and optimal user experience."

Spanning early-stage startups and hyper-growth unicorns, Frontegg is already integrated within the production environment of numerous customers and is looking to expand its North American customer base in the upcoming quarters.

Reshef Mann , CTO and Co-founder of AppsFlyer: "As a CTO, I strive to focus my R&D resources on developing our own core product while not compromising on the features that make our SaaS offering shine. That's exactly the value that Frontegg provides, a state of the art SaaS-as-a-Service platform, perfectly integrated within our stack and allowing us to focus on what we love doing best - building AppsFlyer's leading marketing platform."

Frontegg is led by SaaS industry veterans Sagi Rodin and Aviad Mizrachi, who experienced the innovation and dev tax first-hand, building and scaling enterprise-grade applications at CheckPoint (Nasdaq: CHKP), HTS, and Vicon Industries.

"Over the last decade, the SaaS market has matured and customer expectations for SaaS features have become firmly established," said Ayal Itzkovitz , Managing Partner at Pitango Early Stage who joins Frontegg's Board of Directors. "SaaS companies building products powered by the Frontegg platform can supercharge SaaS innovation, simplifying the development process while delivering solutions with the confidence they will be secure, stable and scalable, all the while meeting high customer expectations for experience and performance."

"We were the first to recognize Frontegg and the fundamental gap in the SaaS market, the startup had identified, as well as the first to invest in the company," says Noga Kap , Managing Partner at i3 Equity Partners. "We found visionary founders with a strong technological background, a management team with a proven track record in developing and deploying SaaS solutions. We are confident that Frontegg is about to revolutionize the SaaS market, like Wix did for Web Development and Gong for Sales."

The suite of essential business capabilities provided by Frontegg focuses on three major end-user experiences: Secure Access experience with features such as: authentication, granular roles management, audit logs, privacy and compliance controls and API management. Connectivity and Integrations Experience through in-app notification center and third-party app integrations. Engagement Experience via overviews, reportings and in-app messaging.

From a technical perspective, Frontegg leverages the adoption of best-practice approaches such as microservices and containers to provide a scalable solution, which is environment- and stack-agnostic and easily integrates into any software infrastructure. Dev teams can access Frontegg's suites as managed services on Frontegg's highly secure and elastic cloud, or install as a Docker/K8s container on their own or in their customers' cloud. Multi-tenant and secure, Frontegg supports multiple frameworks including React, Angular, Vue.js, Node.js, Django, Flask and ASP.NET.

About Frontegg

Frontegg offers the first SaaS-as-a-Service platform, consisting of pre-built, essential and easily integrated SaaS product capabilities, empowering dev and engineering teams to quickly build and modernize SaaS applications to meet today's high standards for user experience, security and performance. By relying on Frontegg's solution, dev teams can focus on perfecting the core of their SaaS offering. Leveraging Frontegg, SaaS vendors accelerate time-to-value while fast-tracking innovation, efficiently and cost-effectively driving adoption, increasing customer retention, supporting scalability and avoiding security pitfalls. Frontegg is backed by Pitango, i3 Equity, and Global Founders Capital.

