Frontegg appoints experienced VP of sales Matt Ekstrom to its leadership team

TEL AVIV, Israel, June 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Frontegg , the user management platform for B2B SaaS applications, announced today that experienced sales executive Matt Ekstrom has joined the company as Vice President of Worldwide Sales. Matt will take charge of the company's global expansion and accelerate Frontegg's growth in key markets.

Matt Ekstrom is an experienced sales leader with a stellar record of building high-performing sales teams and achieving accelerated revenue growth. Ekstrom held key sales roles at leading technology and SaaS companies, including Ansys, MongoDB and ScyllaDB. Most recently, he was VP, Global Field Strategy & Operations at DataStax following his successful stint as Chief Revenue Officer at ArangoDB.

"Frontegg has created a truly innovative solution that empowers B2B SaaS companies to pursue modern go-to-market (GTM) strategies," Ekstrom said. "Having led sales efforts at organizations with various GTM approaches, I've seen firsthand the amount of effort that is required to build product support for each one. The impressive list of companies already using Frontegg to handle the heavy lifting of their SaaS product's GTM capabilities is a testament to the tremendous value Frontegg brings. I'm excited to join Frontegg on this journey and to work with the talented team to make Frontegg the platform powering every B2B SaaS application."

Frontegg provides a robust user management platform for B2B SaaS applications supporting the full user journey, from signup to subscription. The scalable solution can be easily integrated into any product, allowing the development team to stay focused on building their core product, while Frontegg handles the heavy lifting of go-to-market capabilities. Frontegg's solution powers the products of dozens of leading companies, including Datadog, Materialize, Talon Cyber Security and Hunters.AI.

"Matt is a unique talent whose vast experience leading the sales efforts at successful companies will be a tremendous asset as we grow our market presence," said Sagi Rodin, CEO and co-founder of Frontegg. "Matt has a deep knowledge of what it takes to build a first-rate sales team that understands the tech space and the needs of enterprise organizations. Matt's expertise will be pivotal in helping us achieve our aim of making Frontegg the defacto solution powering every winning B2B application."

