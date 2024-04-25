Frontegg Supports Rapidly Growing Client Base, Appointing Oren Yaqobi as VP of Customer Success

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., April 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Frontegg, a premier customer identity and access management (CIAM) platform, is excited to announce the appointment of Oren Yaqobi as the Vice President of Customer Success. At Frontegg, Oren will oversee customer success, leveraging his two decades of industry knowledge and expertise to drive customer success initiatives and build loyalty through the customer experience.

Oren Yaqobi, VP Customer Success, Frontegg

Most recently, Oren played a pivotal role at Redis as one of its first ten employees, contributing significantly to the establishment and growth of the company's customer success and customer support. Through his strategic leadership, Redis achieved exponential growth, increasing annual revenue from under $1M to over $250M.

Oren's track record includes over 20 years of experience in sales, consultancy, services, support, and customer success. He joins Frontegg to help further strengthen its position as a trusted partner for modern customer identity and access management solutions.

"Frontegg's dedication to customer empowerment is inspiring, and when hundreds of customers rely on you for their critical infrastructure, it's a must. I know from first-hand experience how shared success can power rocket-paced growth," said Yaqobi. "I'm excited to work alongside our clients and provide the support and resources they need to flourish. I'm also eager to introduce Frontegg's innovative solutions to new partners, inviting them to launch a journey of rapid growth with us."

Oren's impressive track record includes providing support to a diverse portfolio of customers and partners, ranging from major Fortune 500 companies in healthcare, devtools, transportation, and financial services to mid-market enterprises and startups. Showcasing his ability to drive results across different industries, he has successfully implemented comprehensive customer journey strategies, tailored to meet the unique needs of a wide range of clientele.

"We are thrilled to have Oren Yaqobi join us as VP of Customer Success. His deep understanding of customer needs and relentless focus on driving value align with our vision to grow and scale Frontegg," said Sagi Rodin, CEO and co-founder of Frontegg. "Oren has a stellar record of empowering customer success to drive explosive growth. He will help us reinforce Frontegg's position as the go-to solution for modern customer identity management."

Yaqobi joins Frontegg at a time when the company is gearing up for accelerated sales growth, having recently added Dane Mustola as Head of Global Sales. Mustola was most recently responsible for driving enterprise sales of Auth0 at Okta.

About Frontegg:

Frontegg empowers modern SaaS companies to elevate customer identity management as a strategic business driver, enhancing both security and user experience. As one of the top-ranked CIAM platforms, recognized by G2 Crowd, Frontegg offers a comprehensive suite of identity management functionalities. From seamless onboarding flows and advanced user entitlements to robust authorization, role management, account security measures, and multi-tenancy support, Frontegg equips SaaS companies with all the essential tools. By implementing Frontegg, businesses can shift their identity management processes left, enabling customers to design and customize their own experiences effortlessly, without the need for additional code or engineering resources. Founded in 2019 by CEO Sagi Rodin and CTO Aviad Mizrachi, Frontegg has secured $70 million in funding from esteemed global venture capital firms. Today, it serves as the trusted identity and user management infrastructure for leading SaaS companies worldwide, spanning from high-growth startups to Fortune 500 enterprises.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Corinna Krueger

[email protected]





SOURCE Frontegg