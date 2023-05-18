Frontera Announces Annual Meeting Results

CALGARY, AB, May 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Frontera Energy Corporation (TSX: FEC) ("Frontera" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the results from its 2023 annual meeting of shareholders held today (the "Meeting").

ELECTION OF DIRECTORS

Shareholders elected each of the nominees proposed by management as set forth in the management information circular of the Company dated March 30, 2023. The total number of shares represented by shareholders present in person or by proxy at the Meeting was 60,340,410, representing approximately 70.83% of Frontera's issued and outstanding common shares. The directors achieved an average approval vote of 98.79% from shareholders.

The detailed results of the vote are set out below:

Nominee Outcome of Vote Voted Voted (%) Gabriel de Alba Approved 50,977,426 Voted For 391,591 Withheld 99.24% 0.76% Luis F. Alarcon Mantilla Approved 49,375,626 Voted For 1,993,391 Withheld 96.12% 3.88% W. Ellis Armstrong Approved 51,030,403 Voted For 338,614 Withheld 99.34% 0.66% Orlando Cabrales Segovia Approved 50,973,779 Voted For 395,238 Withheld 99.23% 0.77% Russell Ford Approved 51,127,981 Voted For 241,036 Withheld 99.53% 0.47% Veronique Giry Approved 51,006,471 Voted For 362,546 Withheld 99.29% 0.71%



Each of the directors elected at the Meeting will hold office until the close of the next annual meeting of shareholders of the Company or until he or she resigns or his or her successor is duly elected or appointed pursuant to the Articles of the Company.

Detailed voting results for all resolutions considered by shareholders at the Meeting are contained in the report of voting results, which is available on SEDAR under the Company's profile at www.sedar.com .

BOARD AND COMMITTEE MEMBERSHIP

The Company has the following committees: Audit Committee, Compensation and Human Resources Committee ("CHRC"), and Corporate Governance, Nominating, and Sustainability Committee ("CGNSC"). The current committee membership is set forth below:

Committee Members Audit Committee W. Ellis Armstrong (Chair) Luis F, Alarcon Mantilla Russell Ford CHRC Gabriel de Alba (Chair) Veronique Giry Russell Ford CGNSC Luis F. Alarcon Mantilla (Chair) W. Ellis Armstrong Veronique Giry



About Frontera

Frontera Energy Corporation is a Canadian public company involved in the exploration, development, production, transportation, storage, and sale of oil and natural gas in South America, including related investments in both upstream and midstream facilities. The Company has a diversified portfolio of assets with interests in 31 exploration and production blocks in Colombia, Ecuador, and Guyana, and pipeline and port facilities in Colombia. Frontera is committed to conducting business safely and in a socially, environmentally, and ethically responsible manner.

