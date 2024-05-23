Frontera Announces Annual Meeting Results

CALGARY, AB, May 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Frontera Energy Corporation (TSX: FEC) ("Frontera" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the results from its 2024 annual meeting of shareholders held today (the "Meeting").

ELECTION OF DIRECTORS

Shareholders elected each of the nominees proposed by management as set forth in the management information circular of the Company dated April 4, 2024. The total number of shares represented by shareholders present in person or by proxy at the Meeting was 57,595,377, representing approximately 67.99% of Frontera's issued and outstanding common shares. The directors achieved an average approval vote of 98.40% from shareholders.

The detailed results of the vote are set out below:

Nominee Outcome of Vote Voted Voted (%) Gabriel de Alba Approved 54,200,273 Voted For 723,717 Withheld 98.68% 1.32% Luis F. Alarcon Mantilla Approved 53,212,302 Voted For 1,711,688 Withheld 96.88% 3.12% W. Ellis Armstrong Approved 54,247,766 Voted For 676,224 Withheld 98.77% 1.23% Orlando Cabrales Segovia Approved 54,187,823 Voted For 736,167 Withheld 98.66% 1.34% Russell Ford Approved 54,244,379 Voted For 679,611 Withheld 98.76% 1.24% Veronique Giry Approved 54,193,995 Voted For 729,995 Withheld 98.67% 1.33%

Each of the directors elected at the Meeting will hold office until the close of the next annual meeting of shareholders of the Company or until he or she resigns or his or her successor is duly elected or appointed pursuant to the Articles of the Company.

Detailed voting results for all resolutions considered by shareholders at the Meeting are contained in the report of voting results, which is available on SEDAR+ under the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca .

BOARD AND COMMITTEE MEMBERSHIP

The Company has the following committees: Audit Committee, Compensation and Human Resources Committee ("CHRC"), and Corporate Governance, Nominating, and Sustainability Committee ("CGNSC"). The current committee membership is set forth below:

Committee Members Audit Committee W. Ellis Armstrong (Chair) Luis F, Alarcon Mantilla Russell Ford CHRC Gabriel de Alba (Chair) Veronique Giry Russell Ford CGNSC Luis F. Alarcon Mantilla (Chair) W. Ellis Armstrong Veronique Giry

About Frontera

Frontera Energy Corporation is a Canadian public company involved in the exploration, development, production, transportation, storage, and sale of oil and natural gas in South America, including related investments in both upstream and midstream facilities. The Company has a diversified portfolio of assets with interests in 24 exploration and production blocks in Colombia, Ecuador, and Guyana, and pipeline and port facilities in Colombia. Frontera is committed to conducting business safely and in a socially, environmentally, and ethically responsible manner.

