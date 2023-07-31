Frontera Energy Provides Notice of Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Conference Call

CALGARY, AB, July 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Frontera Energy Corporation (TSX: FEC) ("Frontera" or the "Company") announces that its second quarter 2023 results will be released after markets close on Thursday, August 10, 2023.

A conference call for investors and analysts will be held on Friday, August 11, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time. Participants will include Gabriel de Alba, Chairman of the Board of Directors, Orlando Cabrales, Chief Executive Officer, René Burgos, Chief Financial Officer and other members of the senior management team.

Analysts and investors are invited to participate using the following dial-in numbers:

Rapid Connect URL:                                                 

https://emportal.ink/3NZNNJU

Participant Number (Toll Free North America):                       

1-888-664-6383

Participant Number (Toll Free Colombia):                 

01-800-518-4036

Participant Number (International):                             

1-416-764-8650

Conference ID:                                                           

29912947

Webcast Audio:                                                                     

www.fronteraenergy.ca

A replay of the conference call will be available until 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on August 18, 2023.

Encore Toll free Dial-in Number:                               

1-888-390-0541

International Dial-in Number:                                               

1-416-764-8677

Encore ID:                                                                 

912947

About Frontera

Frontera Energy Corporation is a Canadian public company involved in the exploration, development, production, transportation, storage and sale of oil and natural gas in South America, including related investments in both upstream and midstream facilities. The Company has a diversified portfolio of assets with interests in 27 exploration and production blocks in Colombia, Ecuador and Guyana, and pipeline and port facilities in Colombia. Frontera is committed to conducting business safely and in a socially, environmentally and ethically responsible manner.

