FRONTERA MOVES TO ACCEPT $525 MILLION SUPERIOR PAREX OFFER

CALGARY, AB, March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - Frontera Energy Corporation (TSX: FEC) ("Frontera" or the "Company") has received notice from GeoPark Limited ("GeoPark") that it will not exercise its right to match the binding offer (the "Parex Offer") received from Parex Resources Inc. ("Parex"), which Frontera had determined to be a "Superior Proposal" to the existing GeoPark transaction, as previously announced on March 5, 2026. As such, Frontera intends to enter into definitive agreements with Parex to implement the Parex Offer by way of a plan of arrangement under the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia) and terminate the agreements in place with respect to the GeoPark transaction.

Further details with respect to the Parex Offer will be provided once definitive agreements have been signed between Frontera and Parex, which Frontera expects to be completed today.

Frontera Energy Corporation is a Canadian public company involved in the exploration, development, production, transportation, storage and sale of oil and natural gas in South America, including related investments in both upstream and midstream facilities. The Company has a diversified portfolio of assets with interests in 18 exploration and production blocks in Colombia and Guyana, and pipeline and port facilities in Colombia. Frontera is committed to conducting business safely and in a socially, environmentally and ethically responsible manner.

