Frontera Provides Notice of First Quarter 2018 Financial Results and Conference Call

First Quarter 2018 Results Will Be Released After Market on Thursday, May 10, 2018,
Followed by a Conference Call and Webcast on Friday, May 11, 2018 at 10:30 A.M. EDT
TORONTO, May 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ - Frontera Energy Corporation (TSX: FEC) ("Frontera" or the "Company") announces that its first quarter 2018 results will be released after market on Thursday, May 10, 2018 followed by a conference call and webcast for investors and analysts on Friday, May 11, 2018 at 8:30 a.m. (Calgary time), 9:30 a.m. (Bogotá time) and 10:30 a.m. (Toronto time). Participants will include Gabriel de Alba, Chairman of the Board of Directors, Richard Herbert, Chief Executive Officer, David Dyck, Chief Financial Officer and select members of the senior management team.
A presentation will be available on the Company's website prior to the call, which can be accessed at www.fronteraenergy.ca.
Analysts and investors are invited to participate using the following dial-in numbers:
|
Participant Number (International/Local):
|
(647) 427-7450
|
Participant Number (Toll free Colombia):
|
01-800-518-0661
|
Participant Number (Toll free North America):
|
(888) 231-8191
|
Conference ID:
|
6698788
|
Webcast: www.fronteraenergy.ca
A replay of the conference call will be available until 10:59 p.m. (Bogotá time) and 11:59 p.m. (Toronto time) Friday, May 25, 2018 and can be accessed using the following dial-in numbers:
|
Encore Toll Free Dial-in Number:
|
1-855-859-2056
|
Local Dial-in Number:
|
(416)-849-0833
|
Encore ID:
|
6698788
About Frontera:
Frontera Energy Corporation is a Canadian public company and a leading explorer and producer of crude oil and natural gas, with operations focused in Latin America. The Company has a diversified portfolio of assets with interests in more than 30 exploration and production blocks in Colombia and Peru. The Company's strategy is focused on sustainable growth in production and reserves. Frontera is committed to conducting business safely, in a socially and environmentally responsible manner. Frontera's common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "FEC".
