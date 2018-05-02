Frontera Provides Notice of First Quarter 2018 Financial Results and Conference Call

A presentation will be available on the Company's website prior to the call, which can be accessed at www.fronteraenergy.ca.

Analysts and investors are invited to participate using the following dial-in numbers:

Participant Number (International/Local): (647) 427-7450 Participant Number (Toll free Colombia): 01-800-518-0661 Participant Number (Toll free North America): (888) 231-8191 Conference ID: ­­­­­­­­­­ 6698788



Webcast: www.fronteraenergy.ca



A replay of the conference call will be available until 10:59 p.m. (Bogotá time) and 11:59 p.m. (Toronto time) Friday, May 25, 2018 and can be accessed using the following dial-in numbers:

Encore Toll Free Dial-in Number: 1-855-859-2056 Local Dial-in Number: (416)-849-0833 Encore ID: 6698788

About Frontera:

Frontera Energy Corporation is a Canadian public company and a leading explorer and producer of crude oil and natural gas, with operations focused in Latin America. The Company has a diversified portfolio of assets with interests in more than 30 exploration and production blocks in Colombia and Peru. The Company's strategy is focused on sustainable growth in production and reserves. Frontera is committed to conducting business safely, in a socially and environmentally responsible manner. Frontera's common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "FEC".

