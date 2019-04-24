Frontera Provides Notice of First Quarter 2019 Financial Results and Conference Call
Apr 24, 2019, 06:00 ET
First Quarter 2019 Results Will Be Released After Market on Thursday, May 9, 2019, Followed by a Conference Call on Friday, May 10, 2019 at 10:00 A.M. EDT
TORONTO, April 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - Frontera Energy Corporation (TSX: FEC) ("Frontera" or the "Company") announces that its first quarter 2019 results will be released after market on Thursday, May 9, 2019 followed by a conference call for investors and analysts on Friday, May 10, 2019 at 8:00 a.m. (MDT), 9:00 a.m. (GMT-5) and 10:00 a.m. (EDT). Participants will include Gabriel de Alba, Chairman of the Board of Directors, Richard Herbert, Chief Executive Officer, David Dyck, Chief Financial Officer and select members of the senior management team.
Analysts and investors are invited to participate using the following dial-in numbers:
|
Participant Number (International/Local):
|
(647) 427-7450
|
Participant Number (Toll free Colombia):
|
01-800-518-0661
|
Participant Number (Toll free North America):
|
(888) 231-8191
|
Conference ID:
|
9774327
|
Webcast Audio:
A replay of the conference call will be available until 10:59 p.m. (GMT-5) and 11:59 p.m. (EDT) Friday, May 24, 2019.
|
Encore Toll Free Dial-in Number:
|
1-855-859-2056
|
Local Dial-in Number:
|
(416)-849-0833
|
Encore ID:
|
9774327
About Frontera:
Frontera Energy Corporation is a Canadian public company and a leading explorer and producer of crude oil and natural gas, with operations focused in South America. The Company has a diversified portfolio of assets with interests in more than 30 exploration and production blocks. The Company's strategy is focused on sustainable growth in production and reserves. Frontera is committed to conducting business safely, in a socially and environmentally responsible manner. Frontera's common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "FEC".
