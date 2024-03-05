Frontgate Launches New Store Experience

Leading furniture brand introduces new retail concept featuring a collaborative in-store Design Studio, unique indoor/outdoor atrium and more.

WEST CHESTER, Ohio, March 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading home furnishing and lifestyle brand Frontgate is launching its new retail experience at Preston Royal Village in Dallas, Texas. The new store celebrates the introduction of Frontgate's reimagined shopping experience.

Frontgate recently opened the doors to its Dallas, Texas, location in Preston Royal Village. Frontgate’s unique indoor/outdoor atrium space allows customers to engage with the industry-leading outdoor assortment year-round. The Design Studio provides dedicated conference space for Frontgate’s expert designers to collaborate with customers. Services are complimentary.

As the omnichannel brand continues to expand its offerings to truly be a destination for whole home furnishings – including indoor, outdoor and seasonal – Frontgate recognizes the importance of reimagining stores to better showcase its range of exclusive products as well as make the physical shopping experience more inspirational. Key elements of the new store include a front vestibule – reminiscent of a traditional home foyer – showcasing seasonal offerings; a unique central atrium to test and engage with the best-in-class outdoor furniture assortment; and an in-store Design Studio with dedicated expert staff.

The new store offers an elevated and intuitively designed shopping journey, presented in vignettes. These vignettes offer guests the ability to browse by room, with curved archways and architectural detailing signaling a transition between looks and providing a more intimate, home-like shopping experience. The signature, central atrium space mimics the outdoor experience, showcasing the world's best outdoor furniture in realistic lighting – no matter the time of day or season. The indoor/outdoor atrium allows guests to see, feel and engage with Frontgate's product in an environment that's always cool, dry and comfortable.

"As a brand, it was important to evolve our physical footprint to match where today's customers are," said Tom Bazzone, president of Frontgate. "We think our new retail concept provides customers with a truly unique and inspirational shopping experience. Our new store has been developed in concert with our evolution as a brand to be a more complete home furnishings destination, building on our strength as an industry leader in outdoor furniture and decor."

While the Dallas location is the first instance of the new experience, a Columbus store has a planned opening in March 2024 in the Easton Town Center area. Known for its high-end mix of specialty retail, luxury shops, fine dining and walkability, the Easton area is the perfect choice for the brand to expand its physical footprint. Frontgate's sister brand, Ballard Designs, opened directly next door in October 2023. The new space offers guests dedicated parking and easy access to a one-stop shop for elevated home furnishings.

