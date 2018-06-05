Frontier adds flights at Ontario International Airport

Frontier's move comes just a few months after it began service at ONT and is another powerful indication that Southern California's newest aviation gateway has become an attractive option for the region's air travelers. The new flight will be the only nonstop to Florida from any airport in the L.A. area other than Los Angeles International Airport.

"Our goal from the start was to provide convenient and competitively priced air service at Ontario for leisure and business travelers from the Inland Empire, Orange County and Eastern Los Angeles County," said Alan D. Wapner, President of the Ontario International Airport Authority. "Frontier's decision is a clear sign that travelers see the value of the seamless and hassle-free experience they get at Ontario."

"The Inland Empire and surrounding area continue to respond well to our Low Fares Done Right philosophy," said Josh Flyr, Vice President of Network Planning for Frontier. "We are proud to further our commitment and bring even more low fares to Ontario, now with four non-stop destinations. With low fares and friendly and reliable service, we look forward to continuing to bring affordable air travel to the community."

Frontier's daily Orlando flight will begin on August 13 and will mark the first-ever non-stop service from Ontario to Florida. The outbound flight will depart from ONT at 12:59 a.m. and land in Orlando at 8:47 a.m. The Airbus A320 will return from Orlando at 9:27 p.m. and land in ONT at 11:30 p.m.

The Denver-based carrier began serving ONT in October 2017 and currently flies from here to Denver, Austin and San Antonio. The Austin and San Antonio flights continue on to Washington Dulles International Airport without requiring passengers to change planes.

The addition of the Orlando flight will boost the number of markets that ONT serves to 19.

ONT has experienced steady, month-to-month growth since the airport transferred to local control in November 2016. Officials expect that impressive trend to continue this summer. They're projecting more than 1.4 million passengers will fly through ONT between Memorial Day and Labor Day, a 12.1 percent increase from the same period in 2017.

Ontario International (ONT) Airport is located in the Inland Empire, approximately 35 miles east of downtown Los Angeles in the center of Southern California. It is a full-service airport with nonstop commercial jet service to 19 major airports in the U.S. and Mexico, and connecting service to many domestic and international destinations. There is an average of 66 daily departures offered by 8 air carriers. More information is available at www.flyOntario.com.

The OIAA was formed in August 2012 by a Joint Powers Agreement between the City of Ontario and the County of San Bernardino to provide overall direction for the management, operations, development and marketing of ONT for the benefit of the Southern California economy and the residents of the airport's four-county catchment area. OIAA Commissioners are Ontario Mayor Pro-Tem Alan D. Wapner (President), Retired Riverside Mayor Ronald O. Loveridge (Vice President), Ontario Council Member Jim W. Bowman (Secretary), San Bernardino County Supervisor Curt Hagman (Commissioner) and retired business executive Julia Gouw (Commissioner).

Frontier Airlines (airline code: F9) is committed to offering 'Low Fares Done Right to more than 60 destinations in the United States, Mexico, Cuba and the Dominican Republic on nearly 300 daily flights. Headquartered in Denver, Frontier's hard-working aviation professionals pride themselves in delivering the company's signature Rocky Mountain hospitality to customers. Frontier Airlines is the proud recipient of the Federal Aviation Administration's 2014 Diamond Award for maintenance excellence and was recently named the industry's most fuel-efficient airline by The International Council on Clean Transportation (ICCT) as a result of superior technology and operational efficiencies. For more information or to purchase a Frontier flight, visit FlyFrontier.com, where Frontier guarantees the best travel value for Frontier flights. Customers can sign up to receive special discounts and promotions only available to Frontier's email subscribers. Special offers are also available on our online deals page or by following Frontier on Twitter at Twitter.com/FlyFrontier or by liking Frontier on Facebook at Facebook.com/FlyFrontier.

