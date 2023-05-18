Frontier Aerospace Corporation Names Three Industry Veterans to Board of Directors

Frontier Aerospace Corporation

18 May, 2023

SIMI VALLEY, Calif., May 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Frontier Aerospace Corporation ("Frontier"), a leader in next generation liquid rocket engines for in-space propulsion, announced today that it has named three aerospace veterans to its Board of Directors. They include Cary Ralston, Dennis Smith and Jeff Grant.

Mr. Ralston was formerly Vice President and General Manager for Northrop Grumman's Defense Electronic Systems, and previously served as Vice President and General Manager for Orbital ATK's Missile Products.

Mr. Smith was formerly Director of Space Transportation Directorate and Space Transportation Programs Office at NASA.

Mr. Grant, Chairman of the Space Foundation, also serves on the Board of Trustees of The Aerospace Corporation and was formerly Vice President and General Manager for Northrop Grumman's Space Systems.

"We are excited to have Cary, Dennis, and Jeff's insights in guiding the strategic direction of the company. Their collective knowledge and experience will offer invaluable contributions in driving sustainable growth of our company," said Jim McKinnon, President of Frontier.

"The addition of these three industry veterans, who each have deep connections throughout the A&D sector, will be a tremendous asset to Frontier as it looks to win new business and scale its business,"  said Brian Schettler, Partner and Head of AEI HorizonX, which recently led a Series A investment round in Frontier. "AEI HorizonX looks forward to working closely with Frontier's management team and the Board to grow Frontier's presence across the space propulsion landscape."

About Frontier Aerospace

Frontier provides propulsion technologies, from concept through product development and qualification. Engines are used in missile defense, lunar landers/deep space applications, space transportation, and earth observation satellites. For more information, please visit www.frontier.us.

About AEI HorizonX

AEI HorizonX was formed as Boeing's corporate venture capital arm in 2017, now managed by AE Industrial Partners, a private equity firm specializing in aerospace, defense & government services, space, power & utility services, and specialty industrial markets, with $5 billion of AUM. AEI HorizonX is an active participant in venture capital within its core strategic areas of focus, investing in more than 50 startups globally and building numerous relationships and partnerships across the aerospace, technology, and investing ecosystem. Learn more at www.aeroequity.com/horizon-x/.

