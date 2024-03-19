Frontier Aerospace to Advance its 500-lbf Engine Design

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. , March 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Frontier Aerospace, a leader in next-generation liquid rocket engines used for commercial space, exploration, and missile defense, announced it had received a contract to advance its 500-lbf engine through Critical Design Review (CDR) in mid-2024.

The 500-lbf engine design has been iterated through internal research and development campaigns to optimize performance with hypergolic propellants. Contract funding will support design and analysis, leading to CDR and achieving engine qualification by 2025.

"We are excited to advance our design and assess the performance as we work to showcase the engine technology and demonstrate its range of capabilities," said Jim McKinnon, president of Frontier Aerospace. "This contract validates our approach to engine development and results."

About Frontier Aerospace

Frontier was founded to provide innovative space propulsion solutions. Frontier has a proven rapid development approach that produces reliable, mission-optimized, and extensively tested designs at low cost. The company offers propulsion technologies from concept through product development and qualification. Engines are used in lunar landers/deep space applications, space transportation, earth observation satellites, and missile defense. For more information, please visit www.frontier.us.

