FRONTIER AIRLINES AND APiJET ANNOUNCE AGREEMENT TO TEST APIJET'S REAL-TIME ROUTE OPTIMIZATION TECHNOLOGY FURTHERING FRONTIER'S COMMITMENT TO FUEL EFFICIENCY AND SUSTAINABILITY

News provided by

APiJET, LLC

13 Jun, 2023, 09:00 ET

DENVER and SEATTLE, June 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Frontier Airlines (NASDAQ:ULCC), a leader in sustainable aviation and America's Greenest Airline, and APiJET, the technology leader in real-time flight optimization for fuel and carbon savings, today, announced an agreement to test APiJET's Digital Winglets™ for operations centers.

As part of a relentless focus to look for every possible way to lower emissions and fuel use, Frontier Airlines will be the first to field test Digital Winglets, a real-time flight route optimization solution for the ops center.

Digital Winglets utilizes TASAR (Traffic Aware Strategic Aircrew Requests), a technology initially developed by NASA and refined and productized by APiJET, that analyses hundreds of variables and potential flight paths in real-time to provide route optimizations that result in significant fuel and carbon savings.

"NASA originally conceived TASAR as a pilot-driven application," said Rob Green, CEO of APiJET. "However, by shifting flight optimization recommendations from the pilot to the airline's operations center, APiJET has been able to significantly reduce deployment friction and time, as well as operational costs and overhead, all while maintaining the same significant savings that we've been able to achieve during 3rd party testing of the pilot focused implementation."

"We're very excited to partner with APiJET in testing Digital Winglets™ and the potential it holds for achieving significant fuel savings," said Barry Biffle, CEO of Frontier Airlines. "Frontier is constantly evaluating and looking at new technologies to enable us to continue to be a leader in sustainable aviation."

About Frontier Airlines
Frontier Airlines (NASDAQ: ULCC) is committed to "Low Fares Done Right." Headquartered in Denver, Colorado, the company operates 125 A320 family aircraft and has among the largest A320neo family fleets in the U.S. The use of these aircraft and Frontier's seating configuration, weight-saving tactics, and baggage process have all contributed to Frontier's continued ability to be the most fuel-efficient of all major U.S. carriers when measured by ASMs per fuel gallon consumed. With more than 220 new Airbus planes on order, including direct leases, Frontier will continue to grow to deliver on the mission of providing affordable travel across America. For more information, visit https://flyfrontier.com/

About APiJET
APiJET, based in Seattle, WA, is the company behind Digital Winglets, the flight route optimization solution that provides real-time, conflict-free, alternative flight paths. Digital Winglets continuously analyzes flight telemetry including aircraft performance, wind, restricted airspace, convective weather, turbulence, and conflicting traffic, recommending real-time, conflict-free re-routing. Digital Winglets reduces fuel burn, flight time, and accelerates sustainability goals. To learn more, visit: https://apijet.com/.

SOURCE APiJET, LLC

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.