Frontier Airlines and Barclays Extend Long-Term Partnership to Deliver More Value for FRONTIER Airlines World Mastercard ® Cardmembers

Frontier and Barclays extend a partnership spanning two decades focused on delivering more value, flexibility and rewards to cardmembers

DENVER, June 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Frontier Airlines and Barclays US Consumer Bank today announced a long-term renewal of their exclusive credit card partnership, extending one of the airline's longest-standing strategic relationships. The renewal reflects the companies' shared commitment to rewarding customer loyalty while continuing to expand the value of the FRONTIER Airlines World Mastercard® and the Frontier Miles program.

For more than 20 years, Frontier and Barclays have worked together to create a credit card program that rewards everyday spending while helping customers get more from every trip. As customer expectations have evolved, the companies have continued enhancing the program with new benefits, expanded earning opportunities and meaningful travel rewards that complement Frontier's low fares and growing portfolio of customer offerings.

"Barclays has been an outstanding partner for many years, and together we've built a program that delivers real value for our customers," said Bobby Schroeter, Chief Commercial Officer, Frontier Airlines. "As we continue expanding the benefits of Frontier Miles and enhancing the travel experience, the FRONTIER Airlines World Mastercard® remains an important part of our loyalty strategy. This renewal positions us to continue investing in new benefits, rewarding customer loyalty and giving travelers even more ways to save every time they fly."

The renewed agreement reinforces both companies' long-term commitment to customer loyalty, continued innovation and delivering the best value in airline loyalty programs. Together, Frontier and Barclays will continue developing new ways for cardmembers to earn rewards, unlock travel benefits and engage more deeply with Frontier's growing loyalty ecosystem. As part of this extension, Barclays will have the opportunity to market special offers for its savings and personal loan products to all Frontier customers. More information about these programs will be shared in the coming months.

"Frontier Airlines has been a valued partner for many years, and this renewal reflects the strength of our relationship and the results we've achieved together," said Doug Villone, Head of US Cards and Partnerships at Barclays. "We're proud to continue supporting and innovating a program that advances Frontier's loyalty strategy and offers Frontier customers more ways to earn, save and get the most out of their travel experience."

The renewal comes as Frontier continues enhancing its customer offerings through expanded Frontier Miles benefits, new premium travel options and additional ways for customers to maximize the value of every trip. The FRONTIER Airlines World Mastercard® is a key part of that strategy, enabling cardmembers to earn miles on Frontier purchases and everyday spending while enjoying exclusive travel benefits, including companion travel offers and elite-style perks that make loyalty even more rewarding.

About Frontier Airlines

Frontier Airlines, America's Low Fare Airline, (NASDAQ: ULCC), is focused on delivering affordable travel and an increasingly rewarding customer experience. Through FRONTIER Miles and a growing range of travel benefits, the airline continues to expand how customers earn value while flying to destinations across the United States and beyond.

About Barclays US Consumer Bank

Barclays US Consumer Bank is a leading digital banking partner that provides award-winning credit card, personal loan and savings products to more than 25 million consumers. As one of the fastest-growing U.S. credit card issuers, the bank creates highly customized programs that drive customer loyalty for some of America's best travel, retail and affinity brands. Member FDIC. For more information, please visit www.BarclaysUS.com.

SOURCE Frontier Airlines