Frontier Airlines to Offer Starlink, the Fastest WiFi in the Sky

First flight with Starlink planned for early 2027

DENVER, July 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Frontier Airlines (Nasdaq: ULCC) today announced it will transform the onboard experience by introducing Starlink, the fastest WiFi in the sky. Engineered by SpaceX, Starlink delivers an unparalleled broadband experience in flight, with high-speed, low-latency WiFi capable of HD streaming, online gaming, productivity and more.

Frontier plans to launch its first Starlink-equipped aircraft in early 2027 and will be the first US airline to offer passengers access to Starlink's high-speed internet through a new system managed directly by Starlink. Beyond enhancing the customer experience, Starlink will provide gate-to-gate connectivity for Frontier's pilots, flight attendants, maintenance teams, and ground operations, enabling improved operational performance and more seamless customer service.

Frontier and fellow Indigo Partners portfolio airlines Wizz Air (Europe), Volaris (Mexico), JetSMART (South America), and Cebu Pacific (Philippines) expect to install Starlink on over 1,000 aircraft. The deployment represents one of the largest global commitments to next-generation inflight connectivity, with the airlines bringing low fares, and access to reliable WiFi provided through a new system managed directly by Starlink

"Starlink will provide our portfolio airlines with reliable, high-speed connectivity, further enhancing the customer experience of flying on Wizz, Frontier, Volaris, JetSMART and Cebu," said Bill Franke, Managing Partner of Indigo Partners.

"We're continuing to invest in the products and services that matter most to our customers," said Jimmy Dempsey, Chief Executive Officer, Frontier Airlines. "Starlink transforms the onboard experience, giving customers the flexibility to work, stream, browse, and stay connected throughout their journey. Alongside the introduction of First Class seating and enhancements to our loyalty program, it's another example of how we're evolving the travel experience while staying true to our commitment to offering the lowest fares."

About Indigo Partners:

Indigo Partners LLC, based in Phoenix, Arizona, is a private equity fund focused on global investments in air transportation.

About Frontier Airlines:

Frontier Airlines, Inc. (Nasdaq: ULCC) is a value-focused airline operating one of the youngest and most fuel-efficient fleets in North America. With a growing network and continued investment in product upgrades, including the introduction of First Class seating, Starlink WiFi and enhanced loyalty benefits, Frontier is giving customers more comfort, flexibility, and rewards while maintaining low fares.

About Starlink:

Starlink is the world's most advanced satellite constellation in low-Earth orbit, delivering reliable broadband internet capable of supporting streaming, online gaming, video calls, and more. Starlink is engineered and operated by SpaceX. As the world's leading provider of launch services, and the only provider with an orbital class reusable rocket – SpaceX has deep experience with both spacecraft and on-orbit operations. Learn more at www.starlink.com and follow @Starlink on X.

SOURCE Frontier Airlines