FRONTIER AIRLINES ANNOUNCES DISCOUNTED RESCUE FARES TO SUPPORT SPIRIT AIRLINES CUSTOMERS

Frontier Serves More than 100 Routes Previously Flown by Spirit

DENVER, May 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Frontier Airlines today announced systemwide rescue fare discounts and is also offering a $199 GoWild All-You-Can-Fly Summer Pass to support travelers affected by Spirit Airlines' end of operations, helping customers maintain access to low fares.

Frontier currently serves more than 100 routes previously flown by Spirit and will expand further this summer with nine additional routes, plus 15 additional daily flights across 18 former Spirit markets, giving customers more options to rebook their travel plans with confidence while keeping fares low.

"Spirit Airlines played an important role in expanding access to affordable travel and bringing more low fares to more people," said Bobby Schroeter, Frontier's Chief Commercial Officer. "We recognize this is a difficult time for their customers and team members. Frontier is making discounted fares available to help people keep their travel plans and maintain access to low fares."

To support impacted travelers, Frontier is offering up to 50% off base fares* across its network for travel through November 19. Customers can book by May 10 at FlyFrontier.com or on the Frontier mobile app using promo code SAVENOW. Travel on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Saturday qualifies for a 50% base fare discount with a 21-day advance purchase, while other days of week are eligible for a 10% discount with no advance purchase required. Certain blackout dates apply.

Frontier is also offering its 2026 GoWild Summer Pass for just $199**, providing access to unlimited flights across the airline's network through the summer.

To learn more about the GoWild Summer Pass, click here.

More Than 100 Frontier Routes Currently In Service Formerly Flown By Spirit

SERVICE TO/FROM: SERVICE FREQUENCY: Atlanta (ATL) to/from Dallas (DFW) 3x/daily Atlanta (ATL) to/from Detroit (DTW) 2x/daily Atlanta (ATL) to/from Newark, N.J. (EWR) 2x/daily Atlanta (ATL) to/from Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (FLL) 3x/daily Atlanta (ATL) to/from Houston Bush (IAH) 3x/daily Atlanta (ATL) to/from Las Vegas (LAS) 2x/daily Atlanta (ATL) to/from Orlando, Fla. (MCO) 4x/daily Atlanta (ATL) to/from Miami (MIA) 3x/daily Atlanta (ATL) to/from New Orleans (MSY) Daily Atlanta (ATL) to/from Chicago O'Hare (ORD) 2x/daily Atlanta (ATL) to/from Philadelphia (PHL) 4x/daily Atlanta (ATL) to/from San Juan, P.R. (SJU) Daily Atlanta (ATL) to/from Tampa, Fla. (TPA) 3x/daily Austin, Texas (AUS) to/from Orlando, Fla. (MCO) 4x/weekly Nashville (BNA) to/from Las Vegas (LAS) 4x/weekly Nashville (BNA) to/from Orlando, Fla. (MCO) Daily Boston (BOS) to/from Orlando, Fla. (MCO) Daily Boston (BOS) to/from San Juan, P.R. (SJU) 2x/weekly Burbank, Calif. (BUR) to/from Las Vegas (LAS) 4x/weekly Baltimore (BWI) to/from Cancun, Mexico (CUN) 3x/weekly Baltimore (BWI) to/from Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (FLL) Daily Baltimore (BWI) to/from Houston Bush (IAH) Daily Baltimore (BWI) to/from Orlando, Fla. (MCO) 2x/daily Baltimore (BWI) to/from San Juan, P.R. (SJU) Daily Cleveland (CLE) to/from Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (FLL) 2x/daily Charlotte, N.C. (CLT) to/from Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (FLL) Daily Charlotte, N.C. (CLT) to/from New York LaGuardia (LGA) Daily Charlotte, N.C. (CLT) to/from Orlando, Fla. (MCO) 2x/daily Charlotte, N.C. (CLT) to/from Philadelphia (PHL) 2x/daily Charlotte, N.C. (CLT) to/from Miami (MIA) Daily Columbus, Ohio (CMH) to/from Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (FLL) 2x/weekly Columbus, Ohio (CMH) to/from Orlando, Fla. (MCO) Daily Cancun, Mexico (CUN) to/from Dallas (DFW) Daily Cancun, Mexico (CUN) to/from Detroit (DTW) Weekly Cancun, Mexico (CUN) to/from Houston Bush (IAH) Daily Cancun, Mexico (CUN) to/from Orlando, Fla. (MCO) 2x/weekly Cancun, Mexico (CUN) to/from Chicago O' Hare (ORD) Daily Dallas (DFW) to/from Detroit (DTW) Daily Dallas (DFW) to/from Newark, N.J. (EWR) Daily Dallas (DFW) to/from Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (FLL) Daily Dallas (DFW) to/from Las Vegas (LAS) 3x/daily Dallas (DFW) to/from Los Angeles (LAX) 2x/daily Dallas (DFW) to/from New Orleans (MSY) 4x/weekly Dallas (DFW) to/from New York LaGuardia (LGA) Daily Dallas (DFW) to/from Orlando, Fla. (MCO) 3x/daily Dallas (DFW) to/from Miami (MIA) Daily Dallas (DFW) to/from New Orleans (MSY) 2x/weekly Dallas (DFW) to/from Chicago O'Hare (ORD) 2x/daily Dallas (DFW) to/from San Juan, P.R. (SJU) Daily Detroit (DTW) to/from Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (FLL) Daily Detroit (DTW) to/from Houston Bush (IAH) Daily Detroit (DTW) to/from Las Vegas (LAS) Daily Detroit (DTW) to/from Orlando, Fla. (MCO) 2x/daily Detroit (DTW) to/from Miami (MIA) 2x/weekly Detroit (DTW) to/from Philadelphia (PHL) 2x/weekly Detroit (DTW) to/from Ft. Myers, Fla. (RSW) 2x/weekly Detroit (DTW) to/from Tampa, Fla. (TPA) 4x/weekly Newark, N.J. (EWR) to/from Orlando, Fla. (MCO) Daily Newark, N.J. (EWR) to/from San Juan, P.R. (SJU) 3x/weekly Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (FLL) to/from Columbus (CMH) 3x/weekly Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (FLL) to/from Houston Bush (IAH) Daily Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (FLL) to/from Indianapolis (IND) 2x/weekly Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (FLL) to/from Chicago O'Hare (ORD) Daily Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (FLL) to/from Indianapolis (IND) 4x/weekly Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (FLL) to/from Philadelphia (PHL) 2x/daily Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (FLL) to/from Raleigh, N.C. (RDU) 4x/weekly Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (FLL) to/from San Juan, P.R. (SJU) Daily Guatemala City, Guatemala (GUA) to/from Orlando, Fla. (MCO) 4x/weekly Houston Bush (IAH) to/from Las Vegas (LAS) 2x/daily Houston Bush (IAH) to/from Los Angeles (LAX) Daily Houston Bush (IAH) to/from Orlando, Fla. (MCO) 2x/daily Houston Bush (IAH) to/from Miami (MIA) Daily Houston Bush (IAH) to/from Chicago O'Hare (ORD) Daily Indianapolis (IND) to/from Las Vegas (LAS) 2x/weekly Indianapolis (IND) to/from Orlando, Fla. (MCO) Daily Las Vegas (LAS) to/from Los Angeles (LAX) 2x/daily Las Vegas (LAS) to/from Chicago O'Hare (ORD) Daily Las Vegas (LAS) to/from Kansas City (MCI) 4x/weekly Las Vegas (LAS) to/from Reno, Nev. (RNO) Daily Las Vegas (LAS) to/from Santa Ana, Calif. (SNA) Daily Los Angeles (LAX) to/from Chicago O'Hare (ORD) Daily New York LaGuardia (LGA) to/from Orlando, Fla. (MCO) Daily New York LaGuardia (LGA) to/from Miami (MIA) 3x/weekly Orlando, Fla. (MCO) to/from New Orleans (MSY) Daily Orlando, Fla. (MCO) to/from Chicago O'Hare (ORD) Daily Orlando (MCO_ to/from Memphis (MEM) 3x/weekly Orlando, Fla. (MCO) to/from Norfolk, Va. (ORF) Daily Orlando, Fla. (MCO) to/from Philadelphia (PHL) 5x/daily Orlando, Fla. (MCO) to/from Pittsburgh (PIT) Daily Orlando, Fla. (MCO) to/from Pensacola, Fla. (PNS) 2x/weekly Orlando, Fla. (MCO) to/from Richmond, Va. (RIC) 2x/weekly Orlando, Fla. (MCO) to/from San Pedro Sula, Honduras (SAP) 3x/weekly Orlando, Fla. (MCO) to/from San Antonio (SAT) 2x/weekly Orlando, Fla. (MCO) to/from San José, Costa Rica (SJO) Daily Orlando, Fla. (MCO) to/from San Juan, P.R. (SJU) 5x/daily Miami (MIA) to/from Chicago O'Hare (ORD) 4x/weekly Miami (MIA) to/from Philadelphia (PHL) 2x/daily Miami (MIA) to/from San Juan, P.R. (SJU) Daily Chicago O'Hare (ORD) to/from Ft. Myers, Fla. (RSW) 2x/weekly Chicago O'Hare (ORD) to/from San Juan, P.R. (SJU) Daily Chicago O'Hare (ORD) to/from Tampa, Fla. (TPA) 4x/week Philadelphia (PHL) to/from San Juan, P.R. (SJU) 3x/daily San Juan, P.R. (SJU) to/from Tampa, Fla. (TPA) Daily

About Frontier Airlines

Frontier Airlines, Inc. (NASDAQ: ULCC) is a value-focused airline operating one of the youngest and most fuel-efficient fleets in the United States. With a growing network and continued investment in product upgrades, including the introduction of First Class seating and enhanced loyalty benefits, Frontier is giving customers more comfort, flexibility, and rewards while keeping fares low.

* About the Promotional Fare Offer:

Tickets must be purchased by 11:59 pm Eastern time on May 10, 2026. Discount applies to nonstop and connect itineraries for domestic and international travel, through Nov. 19, 2026. A 50% discount applies to travel on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Saturday with 21-day advance purchase required. A 10% discount applies to travel on all days of week with no advance purchase requirement. The following blackout travel dates apply: May 21-22, 25, 2026; Jun. 18-30, 2026; Jul. 1-19, 2026; Sep. 3-4, 7, 2026, Oct. 5-18, 2026. Discount does not apply to Y class fares, which are our highest fares and may be the only fares available on certain dates or flights. Round trip purchase is not required.

The promo code applies to BASE FARE ONLY, not to government taxes and fees or carrier-imposed fees and requires purchase at FlyFrontier.com or on the Frontier mobile app using promo code SAVENOW. Promo code must be applied directly by customer on flyfrontier.com, the Frontier mobile app, or requested from a Frontier Airlines call center agent. Use of promo codes by third parties is expressly prohibited. All travel rules will apply, including Frontier Airlines' Contract of Carriage.

** About the GoWild Summer Pass Offer:

This promotion applies to any GoWild bookings made from May 2, 2026 through May 8, 2026 at 11:59 PM MT for travel within the continental United States from May 2, 2026 through September 8, 2026. No blackout dates (early booking fees shown below may apply). A limited number of GoWild seats will be available on every Frontier-operated domestic flight during the promotional booking window. See full GoWild Summer Pass Terms and Conditions.

GoWild Early Booking Fee pricing varies by travel date:

For Travel 5/2/2026 through 6/10/2026:

- All non-peak dates: $0 EBF (effective fare $0.01 base + taxes/fees per segment)

- Peak dates (listed below): $99 (includes taxes and fees), one-way per segment

For Travel 6/11/2026 through 9/8/2026:

- Tuesday and Wednesday departures: $0 EBF (effective fare $0.01 base + taxes/fees per segment)

- Monday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday, Sunday departures: $49 one-way per segment

- Peak dates (listed below): $99 (includes taxes and fees), one-way per segment

Peak dates priced at $99 one-way (includes taxes and fees), continental US only: May 21, 22, 25; June 25, 26, 27, 28; July 2, 3, 4, 5, 6; September 3, 4, 7.

GoWild Early Booking Fee is waived for any GoWild pass holder traveling through May 20, 2026; May 23-24, 2026; May 26 – June 10, 2026, and on segments departing on Tuesdays and Wednesdays Jun. 16, 2026 - Sep. 8, 2026.

Other General GoWild Pass Terms and Conditions

GoWild fares are only available at FlyFrontier.com to GoWild members. Members must be logged in with a valid Frontier Miles account and be a current GoWild Pass Holder to book. When booking GoWild, fare(s) shown will include all transportation fees, surcharges, and taxes, and are subject to change without notice until purchased. Seats are limited. Bags and seat assignments sold separately, no refunds, not combinable with other offers. Valid only on Frontier-operated domestic flights. GoWild pass must be valid for the date included in the promotion in order to book. Pay $0.01 + taxes/fees per segment. Frontier reserves the right to modify or end this promotion at any time. Read full GoWild Pass Terms and Conditions.

Important Things to Know About the GoWild Pass:

Flights can be booked and confirmed the day before flight departure for domestic travel and 10 days before flight departure for international travel

Plan ahead and book select flights early. Simply search and choose GoWild when available. A GoWild Early Booking charge may apply

Flights must be booked at FlyFrontier.com or the Frontier mobile app

Flights do not include any add-on products like bags or seat assignments

For each flight segment, passholders pay $0.01 in airfare plus applicable taxes, fees and charges at the time of booking. An additional fee may apply for early booking and peak dates

Flights and seats are subject to availability; last seat availability is not guaranteed

The GoWild Pass is non-transferable. The passholder is the only passenger allowed to travel with GoWild Pass privileges

Your pass will automatically renew unless you cancel. Customers may opt out of auto renewal on their Frontier Airlines profile page

You must be 18 years or older and a resident of the United States to purchase the GoWild Pass. The passholder may be under the age of 18 and must be a resident of the United States. Passholders under the age of 13 must be enrolled by their parent or legal guardian. Children under the age of 15 must travel accompanied by a passenger who is at least 15 years old

Seats available to passholders are capacity controlled, limited in quantity and are offered on a first-come, first-served basis while supplies last

SOURCE Frontier Airlines