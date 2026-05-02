FRONTIER AIRLINES ANNOUNCES DISCOUNTED RESCUE FARES TO SUPPORT SPIRIT AIRLINES CUSTOMERS

News provided byFrontier Airlines
May 02, 2026, 02:54 ET
Frontier Serves More than 100 Routes Previously Flown by Spirit
DENVER, May 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Frontier Airlines today announced systemwide rescue fare discounts and is also offering a $199 GoWild All-You-Can-Fly Summer Pass to support travelers affected by Spirit Airlines' end of operations, helping customers maintain access to low fares.
Frontier currently serves more than 100 routes previously flown by Spirit and will expand further this summer with nine additional routes, plus 15 additional daily flights across 18 former Spirit markets, giving customers more options to rebook their travel plans with confidence while keeping fares low.
"Spirit Airlines played an important role in expanding access to affordable travel and bringing more low fares to more people," said Bobby Schroeter, Frontier's Chief Commercial Officer. "We recognize this is a difficult time for their customers and team members. Frontier is making discounted fares available to help people keep their travel plans and maintain access to low fares."
To support impacted travelers, Frontier is offering up to 50% off base fares* across its network for travel through November 19. Customers can book by May 10 at FlyFrontier.com or on the Frontier mobile app using promo code SAVENOW. Travel on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Saturday qualifies for a 50% base fare discount with a 21-day advance purchase, while other days of week are eligible for a 10% discount with no advance purchase required. Certain blackout dates apply.
Frontier is also offering its 2026 GoWild Summer Pass for just $199**, providing access to unlimited flights across the airline's network through the summer.
To learn more about the GoWild Summer Pass, click here.
More Than 100 Frontier Routes Currently In Service Formerly Flown By Spirit
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SERVICE TO/FROM:
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SERVICE FREQUENCY:
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Atlanta (ATL) to/from Dallas (DFW)
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3x/daily
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Atlanta (ATL) to/from Detroit (DTW)
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2x/daily
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Atlanta (ATL) to/from Newark, N.J. (EWR)
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2x/daily
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Atlanta (ATL) to/from Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (FLL)
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3x/daily
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Atlanta (ATL) to/from Houston Bush (IAH)
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3x/daily
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Atlanta (ATL) to/from Las Vegas (LAS)
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2x/daily
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Atlanta (ATL) to/from Orlando, Fla. (MCO)
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4x/daily
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Atlanta (ATL) to/from Miami (MIA)
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3x/daily
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Atlanta (ATL) to/from New Orleans (MSY)
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Daily
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Atlanta (ATL) to/from Chicago O'Hare (ORD)
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2x/daily
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Atlanta (ATL) to/from Philadelphia (PHL)
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4x/daily
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Atlanta (ATL) to/from San Juan, P.R. (SJU)
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Daily
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Atlanta (ATL) to/from Tampa, Fla. (TPA)
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3x/daily
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Austin, Texas (AUS) to/from Orlando, Fla. (MCO)
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4x/weekly
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Nashville (BNA) to/from Las Vegas (LAS)
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4x/weekly
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Nashville (BNA) to/from Orlando, Fla. (MCO)
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Daily
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Boston (BOS) to/from Orlando, Fla. (MCO)
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Daily
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Boston (BOS) to/from San Juan, P.R. (SJU)
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2x/weekly
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Burbank, Calif. (BUR) to/from Las Vegas (LAS)
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4x/weekly
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Baltimore (BWI) to/from Cancun, Mexico (CUN)
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3x/weekly
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Baltimore (BWI) to/from Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (FLL)
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Daily
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Baltimore (BWI) to/from Houston Bush (IAH)
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Daily
|
Baltimore (BWI) to/from Orlando, Fla. (MCO)
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2x/daily
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Baltimore (BWI) to/from San Juan, P.R. (SJU)
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Daily
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Cleveland (CLE) to/from Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (FLL)
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2x/daily
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Charlotte, N.C. (CLT) to/from Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (FLL)
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Daily
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Charlotte, N.C. (CLT) to/from New York LaGuardia (LGA)
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Daily
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Charlotte, N.C. (CLT) to/from Orlando, Fla. (MCO)
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2x/daily
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Charlotte, N.C. (CLT) to/from Philadelphia (PHL)
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2x/daily
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Charlotte, N.C. (CLT) to/from Miami (MIA)
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Daily
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Columbus, Ohio (CMH) to/from Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (FLL)
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2x/weekly
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Columbus, Ohio (CMH) to/from Orlando, Fla. (MCO)
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Daily
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Cancun, Mexico (CUN) to/from Dallas (DFW)
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Daily
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Cancun, Mexico (CUN) to/from Detroit (DTW)
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Weekly
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Cancun, Mexico (CUN) to/from Houston Bush (IAH)
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Daily
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Cancun, Mexico (CUN) to/from Orlando, Fla. (MCO)
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2x/weekly
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Cancun, Mexico (CUN) to/from Chicago O' Hare (ORD)
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Daily
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Dallas (DFW) to/from Detroit (DTW)
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Daily
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Dallas (DFW) to/from Newark, N.J. (EWR)
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Daily
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Dallas (DFW) to/from Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (FLL)
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Daily
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Dallas (DFW) to/from Las Vegas (LAS)
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3x/daily
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Dallas (DFW) to/from Los Angeles (LAX)
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2x/daily
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Dallas (DFW) to/from New Orleans (MSY)
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4x/weekly
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Dallas (DFW) to/from New York LaGuardia (LGA)
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Daily
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Dallas (DFW) to/from Orlando, Fla. (MCO)
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3x/daily
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Dallas (DFW) to/from Miami (MIA)
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Daily
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Dallas (DFW) to/from New Orleans (MSY)
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2x/weekly
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Dallas (DFW) to/from Chicago O'Hare (ORD)
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2x/daily
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Dallas (DFW) to/from San Juan, P.R. (SJU)
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Daily
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Detroit (DTW) to/from Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (FLL)
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Daily
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Detroit (DTW) to/from Houston Bush (IAH)
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Daily
|
Detroit (DTW) to/from Las Vegas (LAS)
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Daily
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Detroit (DTW) to/from Orlando, Fla. (MCO)
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2x/daily
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Detroit (DTW) to/from Miami (MIA)
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2x/weekly
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Detroit (DTW) to/from Philadelphia (PHL)
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2x/weekly
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Detroit (DTW) to/from Ft. Myers, Fla. (RSW)
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2x/weekly
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Detroit (DTW) to/from Tampa, Fla. (TPA)
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4x/weekly
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Newark, N.J. (EWR) to/from Orlando, Fla. (MCO)
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Daily
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Newark, N.J. (EWR) to/from San Juan, P.R. (SJU)
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3x/weekly
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Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (FLL) to/from Columbus (CMH)
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3x/weekly
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Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (FLL) to/from Houston Bush (IAH)
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Daily
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Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (FLL) to/from Indianapolis (IND)
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2x/weekly
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Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (FLL) to/from Chicago O'Hare (ORD)
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Daily
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Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (FLL) to/from Indianapolis (IND)
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4x/weekly
|
Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (FLL) to/from Philadelphia (PHL)
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2x/daily
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Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (FLL) to/from Raleigh, N.C. (RDU)
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4x/weekly
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Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (FLL) to/from San Juan, P.R. (SJU)
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Daily
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Guatemala City, Guatemala (GUA) to/from Orlando, Fla. (MCO)
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4x/weekly
|
Houston Bush (IAH) to/from Las Vegas (LAS)
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2x/daily
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Houston Bush (IAH) to/from Los Angeles (LAX)
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Daily
|
Houston Bush (IAH) to/from Orlando, Fla. (MCO)
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2x/daily
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Houston Bush (IAH) to/from Miami (MIA)
|
Daily
|
Houston Bush (IAH) to/from Chicago O'Hare (ORD)
|
Daily
|
Indianapolis (IND) to/from Las Vegas (LAS)
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2x/weekly
|
Indianapolis (IND) to/from Orlando, Fla. (MCO)
|
Daily
|
Las Vegas (LAS) to/from Los Angeles (LAX)
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2x/daily
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Las Vegas (LAS) to/from Chicago O'Hare (ORD)
|
Daily
|
Las Vegas (LAS) to/from Kansas City (MCI)
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4x/weekly
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Las Vegas (LAS) to/from Reno, Nev. (RNO)
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Daily
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Las Vegas (LAS) to/from Santa Ana, Calif. (SNA)
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Daily
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Los Angeles (LAX) to/from Chicago O'Hare (ORD)
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Daily
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New York LaGuardia (LGA) to/from Orlando, Fla. (MCO)
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Daily
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New York LaGuardia (LGA) to/from Miami (MIA)
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3x/weekly
|
Orlando, Fla. (MCO) to/from New Orleans (MSY)
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Daily
|
Orlando, Fla. (MCO) to/from Chicago O'Hare (ORD)
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Daily
|
Orlando (MCO_ to/from Memphis (MEM)
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3x/weekly
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Orlando, Fla. (MCO) to/from Norfolk, Va. (ORF)
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Daily
|
Orlando, Fla. (MCO) to/from Philadelphia (PHL)
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5x/daily
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Orlando, Fla. (MCO) to/from Pittsburgh (PIT)
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Daily
|
Orlando, Fla. (MCO) to/from Pensacola, Fla. (PNS)
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2x/weekly
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Orlando, Fla. (MCO) to/from Richmond, Va. (RIC)
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2x/weekly
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Orlando, Fla. (MCO) to/from San Pedro Sula, Honduras (SAP)
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3x/weekly
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Orlando, Fla. (MCO) to/from San Antonio (SAT)
|
2x/weekly
|
Orlando, Fla. (MCO) to/from San José, Costa Rica (SJO)
|
Daily
|
Orlando, Fla. (MCO) to/from San Juan, P.R. (SJU)
|
5x/daily
|
Miami (MIA) to/from Chicago O'Hare (ORD)
|
4x/weekly
|
Miami (MIA) to/from Philadelphia (PHL)
|
2x/daily
|
Miami (MIA) to/from San Juan, P.R. (SJU)
|
Daily
|
Chicago O'Hare (ORD) to/from Ft. Myers, Fla. (RSW)
|
2x/weekly
|
Chicago O'Hare (ORD) to/from San Juan, P.R. (SJU)
|
Daily
|
Chicago O'Hare (ORD) to/from Tampa, Fla. (TPA)
|
4x/week
|
Philadelphia (PHL) to/from San Juan, P.R. (SJU)
|
3x/daily
|
San Juan, P.R. (SJU) to/from Tampa, Fla. (TPA)
|
Daily
About Frontier Airlines
Frontier Airlines, Inc. (NASDAQ: ULCC) is a value-focused airline operating one of the youngest and most fuel-efficient fleets in the United States. With a growing network and continued investment in product upgrades, including the introduction of First Class seating and enhanced loyalty benefits, Frontier is giving customers more comfort, flexibility, and rewards while keeping fares low.
* About the Promotional Fare Offer:
Tickets must be purchased by 11:59 pm Eastern time on May 10, 2026. Discount applies to nonstop and connect itineraries for domestic and international travel, through Nov. 19, 2026. A 50% discount applies to travel on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Saturday with 21-day advance purchase required. A 10% discount applies to travel on all days of week with no advance purchase requirement. The following blackout travel dates apply: May 21-22, 25, 2026; Jun. 18-30, 2026; Jul. 1-19, 2026; Sep. 3-4, 7, 2026, Oct. 5-18, 2026. Discount does not apply to Y class fares, which are our highest fares and may be the only fares available on certain dates or flights. Round trip purchase is not required.
The promo code applies to BASE FARE ONLY, not to government taxes and fees or carrier-imposed fees and requires purchase at FlyFrontier.com or on the Frontier mobile app using promo code SAVENOW. Promo code must be applied directly by customer on flyfrontier.com, the Frontier mobile app, or requested from a Frontier Airlines call center agent. Use of promo codes by third parties is expressly prohibited. All travel rules will apply, including Frontier Airlines' Contract of Carriage.
** About the GoWild Summer Pass Offer:
This promotion applies to any GoWild bookings made from May 2, 2026 through May 8, 2026 at 11:59 PM MT for travel within the continental United States from May 2, 2026 through September 8, 2026. No blackout dates (early booking fees shown below may apply). A limited number of GoWild seats will be available on every Frontier-operated domestic flight during the promotional booking window. See full GoWild Summer Pass Terms and Conditions.
GoWild Early Booking Fee pricing varies by travel date:
For Travel 5/2/2026 through 6/10/2026:
- All non-peak dates: $0 EBF (effective fare $0.01 base + taxes/fees per segment)
- Peak dates (listed below): $99 (includes taxes and fees), one-way per segment
For Travel 6/11/2026 through 9/8/2026:
- Tuesday and Wednesday departures: $0 EBF (effective fare $0.01 base + taxes/fees per segment)
- Monday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday, Sunday departures: $49 one-way per segment
- Peak dates (listed below): $99 (includes taxes and fees), one-way per segment
Peak dates priced at $99 one-way (includes taxes and fees), continental US only: May 21, 22, 25; June 25, 26, 27, 28; July 2, 3, 4, 5, 6; September 3, 4, 7.
GoWild Early Booking Fee is waived for any GoWild pass holder traveling through May 20, 2026; May 23-24, 2026; May 26 – June 10, 2026, and on segments departing on Tuesdays and Wednesdays Jun. 16, 2026 - Sep. 8, 2026.
Other General GoWild Pass Terms and Conditions
GoWild fares are only available at FlyFrontier.com to GoWild members. Members must be logged in with a valid Frontier Miles account and be a current GoWild Pass Holder to book. When booking GoWild, fare(s) shown will include all transportation fees, surcharges, and taxes, and are subject to change without notice until purchased. Seats are limited. Bags and seat assignments sold separately, no refunds, not combinable with other offers. Valid only on Frontier-operated domestic flights. GoWild pass must be valid for the date included in the promotion in order to book. Pay $0.01 + taxes/fees per segment. Frontier reserves the right to modify or end this promotion at any time. Read full GoWild Pass Terms and Conditions.
Important Things to Know About the GoWild Pass:
- Flights can be booked and confirmed the day before flight departure for domestic travel and 10 days before flight departure for international travel
- Plan ahead and book select flights early. Simply search and choose GoWild when available. A GoWild Early Booking charge may apply
- Flights must be booked at FlyFrontier.com or the Frontier mobile app
- Flights do not include any add-on products like bags or seat assignments
- For each flight segment, passholders pay $0.01 in airfare plus applicable taxes, fees and charges at the time of booking. An additional fee may apply for early booking and peak dates
- Flights and seats are subject to availability; last seat availability is not guaranteed
- The GoWild Pass is non-transferable. The passholder is the only passenger allowed to travel with GoWild Pass privileges
- Your pass will automatically renew unless you cancel. Customers may opt out of auto renewal on their Frontier Airlines profile page
- You must be 18 years or older and a resident of the United States to purchase the GoWild Pass. The passholder may be under the age of 18 and must be a resident of the United States. Passholders under the age of 13 must be enrolled by their parent or legal guardian. Children under the age of 15 must travel accompanied by a passenger who is at least 15 years old
- Seats available to passholders are capacity controlled, limited in quantity and are offered on a first-come, first-served basis while supplies last
SOURCE Frontier Airlines
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