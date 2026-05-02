FRONTIER AIRLINES ANNOUNCES DISCOUNTED RESCUE FARES TO SUPPORT SPIRIT AIRLINES CUSTOMERS

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Frontier Airlines

May 02, 2026, 02:54 ET

Frontier Serves More than 100 Routes Previously Flown by Spirit

DENVER, May 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Frontier Airlines today announced systemwide rescue fare discounts and is also offering a $199 GoWild All-You-Can-Fly Summer Pass to support travelers affected by Spirit Airlines' end of operations, helping customers maintain access to low fares.

Frontier currently serves more than 100 routes previously flown by Spirit and will expand further this summer with nine additional routes, plus 15 additional daily flights across 18 former Spirit markets, giving customers more options to rebook their travel plans with confidence while keeping fares low.

"Spirit Airlines played an important role in expanding access to affordable travel and bringing more low fares to more people," said Bobby Schroeter, Frontier's Chief Commercial Officer. "We recognize this is a difficult time for their customers and team members. Frontier is making discounted fares available to help people keep their travel plans and maintain access to low fares."

To support impacted travelers, Frontier is offering up to 50% off base fares* across its network for travel through November 19. Customers can book by May 10 at FlyFrontier.com or on the Frontier mobile app using promo code SAVENOW. Travel on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Saturday qualifies for a 50% base fare discount with a 21-day advance purchase, while other days of week are eligible for a 10% discount with no advance purchase required. Certain blackout dates apply.

Frontier is also offering its 2026 GoWild Summer Pass for just $199**, providing access to unlimited flights across the airline's network through the summer.

To learn more about the GoWild Summer Pass, click here.

More Than 100 Frontier Routes Currently In Service Formerly Flown By Spirit

SERVICE TO/FROM: 

SERVICE FREQUENCY: 

Atlanta (ATL) to/from Dallas (DFW)

3x/daily

Atlanta (ATL) to/from Detroit (DTW)

2x/daily

Atlanta (ATL) to/from Newark, N.J. (EWR)

2x/daily

Atlanta (ATL) to/from Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (FLL)

3x/daily

Atlanta (ATL) to/from Houston Bush (IAH)

3x/daily

Atlanta (ATL) to/from Las Vegas (LAS)

2x/daily

Atlanta (ATL) to/from Orlando, Fla. (MCO)

4x/daily

Atlanta (ATL) to/from Miami (MIA)

3x/daily

Atlanta (ATL) to/from New Orleans (MSY)

Daily

Atlanta (ATL) to/from Chicago O'Hare (ORD)

2x/daily

Atlanta (ATL) to/from Philadelphia (PHL)

4x/daily

Atlanta (ATL) to/from San Juan, P.R. (SJU)

Daily

Atlanta (ATL) to/from Tampa, Fla. (TPA)

3x/daily

Austin, Texas (AUS) to/from Orlando, Fla. (MCO)

4x/weekly

Nashville (BNA) to/from Las Vegas (LAS)

4x/weekly

Nashville (BNA) to/from Orlando, Fla. (MCO)

Daily

Boston (BOS) to/from Orlando, Fla. (MCO)

Daily

Boston (BOS) to/from San Juan, P.R. (SJU)

2x/weekly

Burbank, Calif. (BUR) to/from Las Vegas (LAS)

4x/weekly

Baltimore (BWI) to/from Cancun, Mexico (CUN)

3x/weekly

Baltimore (BWI) to/from Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (FLL)

Daily

Baltimore (BWI) to/from Houston Bush (IAH)

Daily

Baltimore (BWI) to/from Orlando, Fla. (MCO)

2x/daily

Baltimore (BWI) to/from San Juan, P.R. (SJU)

Daily

Cleveland (CLE) to/from Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (FLL)

2x/daily

Charlotte, N.C. (CLT) to/from Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (FLL)

Daily

Charlotte, N.C. (CLT) to/from New York LaGuardia (LGA)

Daily

Charlotte, N.C. (CLT) to/from Orlando, Fla. (MCO)

2x/daily

Charlotte, N.C. (CLT) to/from Philadelphia (PHL)

2x/daily

Charlotte, N.C. (CLT) to/from Miami (MIA)

Daily

Columbus, Ohio (CMH) to/from Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (FLL)

2x/weekly

Columbus, Ohio (CMH) to/from Orlando, Fla. (MCO)

Daily

Cancun, Mexico (CUN) to/from Dallas (DFW)

Daily

Cancun, Mexico (CUN) to/from Detroit (DTW)

Weekly

Cancun, Mexico (CUN) to/from Houston Bush (IAH)

Daily

Cancun, Mexico (CUN) to/from Orlando, Fla. (MCO)

2x/weekly

Cancun, Mexico (CUN) to/from Chicago O' Hare (ORD)

Daily

Dallas (DFW) to/from Detroit (DTW)

Daily

Dallas (DFW) to/from Newark, N.J. (EWR)

Daily

Dallas (DFW) to/from Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (FLL)

Daily

Dallas (DFW) to/from Las Vegas (LAS)

3x/daily

Dallas (DFW) to/from Los Angeles (LAX)

2x/daily

Dallas (DFW) to/from New Orleans (MSY)

4x/weekly

Dallas (DFW) to/from New York LaGuardia (LGA)

Daily

Dallas (DFW) to/from Orlando, Fla. (MCO)

3x/daily

Dallas (DFW) to/from Miami (MIA)

Daily

Dallas (DFW) to/from New Orleans (MSY)

2x/weekly

Dallas (DFW) to/from Chicago O'Hare (ORD)

2x/daily

Dallas (DFW) to/from San Juan, P.R. (SJU)

Daily

Detroit (DTW) to/from Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (FLL)

Daily

Detroit (DTW) to/from Houston Bush (IAH)

Daily

Detroit (DTW) to/from Las Vegas (LAS)

Daily

Detroit (DTW) to/from Orlando, Fla. (MCO)

2x/daily

Detroit (DTW) to/from Miami (MIA)

2x/weekly

Detroit (DTW) to/from Philadelphia (PHL)

2x/weekly

Detroit (DTW) to/from Ft. Myers, Fla. (RSW)

2x/weekly

Detroit (DTW) to/from Tampa, Fla. (TPA)

4x/weekly

Newark, N.J. (EWR) to/from Orlando, Fla. (MCO)

Daily

Newark, N.J. (EWR) to/from San Juan, P.R. (SJU)

3x/weekly

Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (FLL) to/from Columbus (CMH)

3x/weekly

Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (FLL) to/from Houston Bush (IAH)

Daily

Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (FLL) to/from Indianapolis (IND)

2x/weekly

Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (FLL) to/from Chicago O'Hare (ORD)

Daily

Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (FLL) to/from Indianapolis (IND)

4x/weekly

Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (FLL) to/from Philadelphia (PHL)

2x/daily

Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (FLL) to/from Raleigh, N.C. (RDU)

4x/weekly

Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (FLL) to/from San Juan, P.R. (SJU)

Daily

Guatemala City, Guatemala (GUA) to/from Orlando, Fla. (MCO)

4x/weekly

Houston Bush (IAH) to/from Las Vegas (LAS)

2x/daily

Houston Bush (IAH) to/from Los Angeles (LAX)

Daily

Houston Bush (IAH) to/from Orlando, Fla. (MCO)

2x/daily

Houston Bush (IAH) to/from Miami (MIA)

Daily

Houston Bush (IAH) to/from Chicago O'Hare (ORD)

Daily

Indianapolis (IND) to/from Las Vegas (LAS)

2x/weekly

Indianapolis (IND) to/from Orlando, Fla. (MCO)

Daily

Las Vegas (LAS) to/from Los Angeles (LAX)

2x/daily

Las Vegas (LAS) to/from Chicago O'Hare (ORD)

Daily

Las Vegas (LAS) to/from Kansas City (MCI)

4x/weekly

Las Vegas (LAS) to/from Reno, Nev. (RNO)

Daily

Las Vegas (LAS) to/from Santa Ana, Calif. (SNA)

Daily

Los Angeles (LAX) to/from Chicago O'Hare (ORD)

Daily

New York LaGuardia (LGA) to/from Orlando, Fla. (MCO)

Daily

New York LaGuardia (LGA) to/from Miami (MIA)

3x/weekly

Orlando, Fla. (MCO) to/from New Orleans (MSY)

Daily

Orlando, Fla. (MCO) to/from Chicago O'Hare (ORD)

Daily

Orlando (MCO_ to/from Memphis (MEM)

3x/weekly

Orlando, Fla. (MCO) to/from Norfolk, Va. (ORF)

Daily

Orlando, Fla. (MCO) to/from Philadelphia (PHL)

5x/daily

Orlando, Fla. (MCO) to/from Pittsburgh (PIT)

Daily

Orlando, Fla. (MCO) to/from Pensacola, Fla. (PNS)

2x/weekly

Orlando, Fla. (MCO) to/from Richmond, Va. (RIC)

2x/weekly

Orlando, Fla. (MCO) to/from San Pedro Sula, Honduras (SAP)

3x/weekly

Orlando, Fla. (MCO) to/from San Antonio (SAT)

2x/weekly

Orlando, Fla. (MCO) to/from San José, Costa Rica (SJO)

Daily

Orlando, Fla. (MCO) to/from San Juan, P.R. (SJU)

5x/daily

Miami (MIA) to/from Chicago O'Hare (ORD)

4x/weekly

Miami (MIA) to/from Philadelphia (PHL)

2x/daily

Miami (MIA) to/from San Juan, P.R. (SJU)

Daily

Chicago O'Hare (ORD) to/from Ft. Myers, Fla. (RSW)

2x/weekly

Chicago O'Hare (ORD) to/from San Juan, P.R. (SJU)

Daily

Chicago O'Hare (ORD) to/from Tampa, Fla. (TPA)

4x/week

Philadelphia (PHL) to/from San Juan, P.R. (SJU)

3x/daily

San Juan, P.R. (SJU) to/from Tampa, Fla. (TPA)

Daily

About Frontier Airlines
Frontier Airlines, Inc. (NASDAQ: ULCC) is a value-focused airline operating one of the youngest and most fuel-efficient fleets in the United States. With a growing network and continued investment in product upgrades, including the introduction of First Class seating and enhanced loyalty benefits, Frontier is giving customers more comfort, flexibility, and rewards while keeping fares low.

* About the Promotional Fare Offer:
Tickets must be purchased by 11:59 pm Eastern time on May 10, 2026. Discount applies to nonstop and connect itineraries for domestic and international travel, through Nov. 19, 2026. A 50% discount applies to travel on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Saturday with 21-day advance purchase required. A 10% discount applies to travel on all days of week with no advance purchase requirement. The following blackout travel dates apply: May 21-22, 25, 2026; Jun. 18-30, 2026; Jul. 1-19, 2026; Sep. 3-4, 7, 2026, Oct. 5-18, 2026. Discount does not apply to Y class fares, which are our highest fares and may be the only fares available on certain dates or flights. Round trip purchase is not required.

The promo code applies to BASE FARE ONLY, not to government taxes and fees or carrier-imposed fees and requires purchase at FlyFrontier.com or on the Frontier mobile app using promo code SAVENOW. Promo code must be applied directly by customer on flyfrontier.com, the Frontier mobile app, or requested from a Frontier Airlines call center agent.  Use of promo codes by third parties is expressly prohibited.  All travel rules will apply, including Frontier Airlines' Contract of Carriage.

** About the GoWild Summer Pass Offer:
This promotion applies to any GoWild bookings made from May 2, 2026 through May 8, 2026 at 11:59 PM MT for travel within the continental United States from May 2, 2026 through September 8, 2026. No blackout dates (early booking fees shown below may apply). A limited number of GoWild seats will be available on every Frontier-operated domestic flight during the promotional booking window. See full GoWild Summer Pass Terms and Conditions.

GoWild Early Booking Fee pricing varies by travel date: 
For Travel 5/2/2026 through 6/10/2026: 
- All non-peak dates: $0 EBF (effective fare $0.01 base + taxes/fees per segment) 
- Peak dates (listed below): $99 (includes taxes and fees), one-way per segment 

For Travel 6/11/2026 through 9/8/2026: 
- Tuesday and Wednesday departures: $0 EBF (effective fare $0.01 base + taxes/fees per segment) 
- Monday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday, Sunday departures: $49 one-way per segment 
- Peak dates (listed below): $99 (includes taxes and fees), one-way per segment 

Peak dates priced at $99 one-way (includes taxes and fees), continental US only: May 21, 22, 25; June 25, 26, 27, 28; July 2, 3, 4, 5, 6; September 3, 4, 7. 

GoWild Early Booking Fee is waived for any GoWild pass holder traveling through May 20, 2026; May 23-24, 2026; May 26 – June 10, 2026, and on segments departing on Tuesdays and Wednesdays Jun. 16, 2026 - Sep. 8, 2026.  

Other General GoWild Pass Terms and Conditions 
GoWild fares are only available at FlyFrontier.com to GoWild members. Members must be logged in with a valid Frontier Miles account and be a current GoWild Pass Holder to book. When booking GoWild, fare(s) shown will include all transportation fees, surcharges, and taxes, and are subject to change without notice until purchased. Seats are limited. Bags and seat assignments sold separately, no refunds, not combinable with other offers. Valid only on Frontier-operated domestic flights.  GoWild pass must be valid for the date included in the promotion in order to book. Pay $0.01 + taxes/fees per segment. Frontier reserves the right to modify or end this promotion at any time. Read full GoWild Pass Terms and Conditions

Important Things to Know About the GoWild Pass:

  • Flights can be booked and confirmed the day before flight departure for domestic travel and 10 days before flight departure for international travel
  • Plan ahead and book select flights early. Simply search and choose GoWild when available. A GoWild Early Booking charge may apply
  • Flights must be booked at FlyFrontier.com or the Frontier mobile app
  • Flights do not include any add-on products like bags or seat assignments
  • For each flight segment, passholders pay $0.01 in airfare plus applicable taxes, fees and charges at the time of booking. An additional fee may apply for early booking and peak dates
  • Flights and seats are subject to availability; last seat availability is not guaranteed
  • The GoWild Pass is non-transferable. The passholder is the only passenger allowed to travel with GoWild Pass privileges
  • Your pass will automatically renew unless you cancel. Customers may opt out of auto renewal on their Frontier Airlines profile page
  • You must be 18 years or older and a resident of the United States to purchase the GoWild Pass. The passholder may be under the age of 18 and must be a resident of the United States. Passholders under the age of 13 must be enrolled by their parent or legal guardian. Children under the age of 15 must travel accompanied by a passenger who is at least 15 years old
  • Seats available to passholders are capacity controlled, limited in quantity and are offered on a first-come, first-served basis while supplies last

SOURCE Frontier Airlines

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