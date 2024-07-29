Frontier Airlines Releases 2023 Environmental, Social, and Governance Report

Airline Investing More than $1 Billion Per Year in America's Most Fuel-Efficient Fleet

DENVER, July 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ultra-low fare carrier Frontier Airlines (NASDAQ: ULCC) today released its 2023 Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Report. The comprehensive review highlights the latest actions of America's Greenest Airline to enhance environmental stewardship, governance and risk management, customer and team member well-being, employee diversity and work culture, and community engagement.

"We made many strides in 2023, including the start of our transition to a more reliable, simplified network strategy designed to benefit our customers and boost our efforts to further mitigate our environmental footprint," said Frontier Airlines CEO Barry Biffle. "We also took initial steps toward adopting the use of sustainable aviation fuel and achieved a major milestone in charitable giving. We are excited to fully detail our 2023 achievements throughout this report."

Environmental Sustainability Highlights:

Began implementation of an out-and-back network design, in which aircraft and crew return nightly to their home base on about 80 percent of scheduled flights to create a more efficient operation that also supports relative lower greenhouse gas emissions

Continued to operate the most fuel-efficient fleet of all major U.S. carriers when measured by ASMs (available seat miles) per fuel gallon consumed, generating over 104 ASMs per gallon as of December 2023 and saving approximately 160 million gallons of fuel as compared to the industry average*

, among the youngest fleets in Encouraged operating practices among our pilot group to conserve fuel such as reverse thrust, single-engine taxi, and no Auxiliary Power Unit techniques

Employed measures to reduce aircraft weight such as a la carte food and beverage service resulting in less packaging, plus lighter weight aircraft seats, to reduce fuel consumption

Elimination of plastic stirrers and use of biodegradable beverage cups on board

Paperless cockpits and electronic manuals to eliminate paper waste

Use of aircraft engines that feature a reduced noise footprint

Introduction of additional aircraft featuring tails that highlight threatened and endangered species from throughout North America to raise awareness and underscore their plight

Commitment to Customers and Team Members:

Continued commitment to high safety standards in every area of our operation

Safety-related data sharing through industry-wide initiatives to support best safety practices and learnings

Ensuring high standards and best practices in data security and customer privacy

Compensation and benefit offerings designed to support the financial, mental, and physical well-being of employees and their families

Extensive team member training and professional development opportunities

A commitment to further bolstering diversity, equity and inclusion among our workforce

Partnering with aviation industry employee advocacy groups

Establishment of business resource groups supporting Team Frontier diversity

Supporting crew members' choice to participate in unions and collective bargaining

Community Engagement

Giving back to our communities through volunteerism, in-kind donations and fundraising

Raised $395,000 in 2023 for Folds of Honor (bringing the collective total raised for the organization by Frontier to nearly $1 million ), a non-profit that provides scholarships to families of service men and women who have fallen or been left with a disability while in the line of duty

"Every member of Team Frontier deserves credit for the ESG accomplishments highlighted throughout this report, and I am beyond grateful to lead this amazing team of dedicated, caring professionals. I appreciate the trust our customers, valued shareholders, and team members have placed in our organization as we embark on years of continued sustainable and responsible growth," said Biffle.

* Measured by ASMs per fuel gallon consumed over the twelve months ended December 31, 2023; other airline average calculated as weighted average of the nine major U.S. airlines.

