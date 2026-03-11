Frontier Airlines to Participate in the JP Morgan 2026 Industrials Conference

DENVER, March 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Frontier Airlines, Inc., a subsidiary of Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: ULCC), today announced that Jimmy Dempsey, President and CEO, will participate in a moderated discussion hosted by Jamie Baker at the JP Morgan 2026 Industrials Conference on Tuesday, March 17, 2026, at 9:30am EDT.

The event will be webcast and may be accessed through a link posted to the Company's investor relations website at https://ir.flyfrontier.com/news-and-events/events. The webcast will be archived for 30 days and will be accessible through the same website address.

About Frontier Airlines

Frontier Airlines, Inc., a subsidiary of Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: ULCC) is committed to delivering "Low Fares Done Right." Headquartered in Denver, Colorado, Frontier operates the largest A320neo family fleet in the U.S., which is also among the youngest and most fuel-efficient. With its expanding network, rewarding loyalty program, and bold new product offerings, Frontier is redefining low-fare travel and building The New Frontier as America's High-Value Airline.

SOURCE Frontier Group Holdings, Inc.