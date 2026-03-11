Frontier Airlines to Participate in the JP Morgan 2026 Industrials Conference

News provided by

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc.

Mar 11, 2026, 17:15 ET

DENVER, March 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Frontier Airlines, Inc., a subsidiary of Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: ULCC), today announced that Jimmy Dempsey, President and CEO, will participate in a moderated discussion hosted by Jamie Baker at the JP Morgan 2026 Industrials Conference on Tuesday, March 17, 2026, at 9:30am EDT.

The event will be webcast and may be accessed through a link posted to the Company's investor relations website at https://ir.flyfrontier.com/news-and-events/events. The webcast will be archived for 30 days and will be accessible through the same website address.

About Frontier Airlines

Frontier Airlines, Inc., a subsidiary of Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: ULCC) is committed to delivering "Low Fares Done Right." Headquartered in Denver, Colorado, Frontier operates the largest A320neo family fleet in the U.S., which is also among the youngest and most fuel-efficient. With its expanding network, rewarding loyalty program, and bold new product offerings, Frontier is redefining low-fare travel and building The New Frontier as America's High-Value Airline.

SOURCE Frontier Group Holdings, Inc.

21%

more press release views with 
Request a Demo

Also from this source

Frontier Airlines to Participate in the Barclays 43rd Annual Industrial Select Conference

Frontier Airlines to Participate in the Barclays 43rd Annual Industrial Select Conference

Frontier Airlines, Inc., a subsidiary of Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: ULCC), today announced that Jimmy Dempsey, President and CEO, will...
Frontier Announces Fleet Optimization Transaction with AerCap

Frontier Announces Fleet Optimization Transaction with AerCap

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: ULCC) ("Frontier" or the "Company"), parent company of Frontier Airlines, Inc., announced today a non-binding...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Travel

Travel

Airlines & Aviation

Airlines & Aviation

Passenger Aviation

Passenger Aviation

Trade Show News

Trade Show News

News Releases in Similar Topics