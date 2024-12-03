Frontier Airlines Unveils the Next Evolution of The New Frontier: Affordable Luxury and Unmatched Loyalty Benefits

Introducing First-Class Seating and the Most Rewarding Loyalty Program Ever With Free Seat Upgrades, Unlimited Companion Travel, and More

Limited Time: Get Platinum Elite Status for 2025 by Earning Just 20k Points Through Flying or Spending on FRONTIER Airlines World Mastercard

DENVER, Dec. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Frontier Airlines (NASDAQ: ULCC), the ultra-low fare leader, is excited to announce the next phase of its game-changing transformation, The New Frontier. Rolling out in 2025, these enhancements deliver more comfort, value, and rewards for travelers. Key features include First Class seating, free seat upgrades into Frontier's premium seat offerings for Elite members, unlimited free companion travel,* and more ways to redeem FRONTIER Miles. The new features mark the second phase of The New Frontier, Frontier's customer-focused transformation, delivering even more value for less.

"Travelers should expect more from their airline and, in 2025, Frontier will deliver as we continue our transformation into the most rewarding airline in the sky," said Barry Biffle, CEO, Frontier Airlines. "We've listened to customers, and they want more - more premium options, like first class seating, attainable seat upgrades, more free travel for their companions, and the ability to use miles on more than just airfare. These changes represent an exciting new chapter in our transformation into The New Frontier."

2025 Enhancements at a Glance

First Class Seating: Luxurious, spacious seats in the first two rows of the aircraft, available late 2025.

Luxurious, spacious seats in the first two rows of the aircraft, available late 2025. Free Seat Upgrades : Starting in early 2025, complimentary seat upgrades for Elite Gold members and above on every flight, including new First Class seating.

: Starting in early 2025, complimentary seat upgrades for Elite Gold members and above on every flight, including new First Class seating. Unlimited Free Companion Travel: * Platinum and Diamond Elite members fly with a companion at no extra cost on any Frontier flight, starting mid-2025.

* Platinum and Diamond Elite members fly with a companion at no extra cost on any Frontier flight, starting mid-2025. Redeem Miles for Bundles: Use FRONTIER Miles for baggage, seating upgrades, and more, launching mid-2025.

First Class Seating

Frontier introduces First Class seating, combining luxury and value. Debuting in late 2025, these premium seats provide unmatched comfort and space at Frontier's trademark affordable prices. Elite Gold members and above can enjoy free upgrades, making first-class travel more accessible than ever.

Members of FRONTIER Miles with Elite Status will enjoy a variety of exciting new benefits in 2025 -- and no airline makes attaining Elite Status easier or faster. New benefits include:

Free Seat Upgrades

Starting early 2025, Frontier's Elite loyalty members will enjoy free upgrades on every flight, subject to availability and status level. From UpFront Plus seating with guaranteed empty middle seats to premium First Class seating (available late 2025), the upgrade options ensure more comfort for valued customers. This enriches the benefits of Gold Status and above (those members currently receive complimentary upgrades to Premium seats, when available).

Free Unlimited Companion Travel *

Frontier is breaking barriers with free, unlimited companion travel* for Platinum and Diamond Elite members starting mid-2025. Bring a friend or family member on any flight with unmatched flexibility, saving members even more. This unique perk will provide unprecedented value to eligible members with an unlimited number of bookings for anyone, on any flight. Additional details available at FlyFrontier.com/bignews.

Use FRONTIER Miles to Purchase Bags and Seat Bundles

In mid-2025, FRONTIER Miles can be used for more than flights. Customers will be able to redeem miles for bundled options such as baggage, seats, and other add-ons, with transparent pricing across four tailored bundles: Basic, Economy, Premium, and Business.

New Benefits Added to an Already Richly Rewarding Loyalty Program

FRONTIER Miles is free to join and offers the highest earn per dollars spent in the airline industry, with 10 Miles earned for every $1 spent. There are four status levels – Silver (10K), Gold (20K), Platinum (50K) and Diamond (100K).

All status levels currently enjoy:

No change or cancel fees made seven days or more in advance of flight departure. ( Note: Fare and options price difference applies)

Priority Customer Care, including expedited phone support

Family Pooling

Priority Boarding

Free advance seat assignments

In addition, Gold Elite members and above currently enjoy:

Free carry-on bag

Free checked bag, including golf, ski or scuba gear

Free pet-in-cabin (Platinum level and above)

Mileage multiplier increases at each level, with up to 20x miles earned per dollar spent

To learn more about Elite Status levels and benefits, visit flyfrontier.com/frontiermiles/elite-status-benefits/.

Achieve Higher Elite Status Levels Faster

Consumers can fast-track their path to higher levels of Elite Status. For a limited time, earn Platinum Elite Status through 2025 by accumulating just 20,000 Elite Status Points with the FRONTIER Airlines World Mastercard or by flying on Frontier Airlines, from now until April 30, 2025. Premium Elite Status requires an accumulation of 50,000 points without this offer. Members must opt in to the offer and be 18 years or older to qualify. Complete details can be found here flyfrontier.com/reach-elite-platinum-status.

Additionally, now through January 31, 2025, applicants who are current cardmembers with other eligible domestic airline carriers can earn up to 100,000 miles after approval and qualifying purchases with the card, double the normal bonus amount for new cardmembers. To determine eligibility, applicants must validate they are a primary cardmember of a co-brand credit card with another US domestic airline. New cardmembers will receive the first 50,000 miles after paying the annual fee in full and spending $500 with the card within the first 90 days of account opening. The additional 50,000 Travel Miles will be awarded to cardmembers once they have spent $3,000 on purchases within the first 180 days of account opening. To take advantage of this offer, customers should apply for the card at FlyFrontier.com/mastercard and then validate their eligibility and register for the 50K additional miles offer at card.loyaltystatus.com/frontier/ .

"The New Frontier is our promise to deliver exceptional value with unbeatable flexibility," said Biffle. "Unlike other airlines, Frontier makes premium benefits, like seat upgrades, truly attainable with lower thresholds for Elite Status. As we continue to innovate and elevate the customer experience, we're proving that premium travel doesn't have to come with a premium price tag."

Earlier this year, Frontier introduced the first phase of The New Frontier with more transparent pricing, no change or cancel fees, and enhanced customer benefits and support, including new live agent assistance by phone. In addition, the airline also introduced UpFront Plus seating, with a guaranteed empty middle seat and extra legroom at the front of the plane. In August, Frontier introduced FREE checked bags on every Frontier flight when you book with the FRONTIER Airlines World Mastercard.

* Companion Travel Benefit Terms and Conditions: Companion Travel fares are subject to government-imposed taxes and fees. Companion must have a FRONTIER Miles account number, added at the time of initial booking within the same ticket. There is no limit on the number of times the Companion Travel benefit can be used. Additional details available here: FlyFrontier.com/bignews/.

About Frontier Airlines:

Frontier Airlines, Inc., a subsidiary of Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: ULCC), is committed to "Low Fares Done Right." Headquartered in Denver, Colorado, the Company operates 148 A320 family aircraft and has the largest A320neo family fleet in the U.S. The use of these aircraft, along with Frontier's high-density seating configuration and weight-saving initiatives, have contributed to Frontier's continued ability to be the most fuel-efficient of all major U.S. carriers when measured by ASMs per fuel gallon consumed. With nearly 200 new Airbus planes on order, Frontier will continue to grow to deliver on the mission of providing affordable travel across America and beyond.

