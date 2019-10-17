Frontier Alliance International (FAI) Announces Urgent Night of Prayer for the Kurds Event at the Trump Hotel in Washington October 27th at 7:00pm

GOLAN HEIGHTS, Israel, Oct. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Dalton Thomas, founder of FAI (one of the only Christian ministries providing medical relief on the front lines to the Kurds) said, "On October 6th, I was in NYC for 24 hours doing a round of interviews at Fox News about our new film Sheep Among Wolves II concerning the underground church in Iran. On the way to the airport to return to the Middle East, I heard the breaking news that President Trump intended to withdraw US forces from Rojava (northern Syria) and step aside for Turkish invasion. By the time my plane landed on the other side, the deed was done and President Erdogan had announced the commencement of his long promised incursion."

Turkish President Erdogan announced his intention yesterday to order a broad, cross-border military operation inside Syria. His targets are the same Kurdish militias who allied themselves with local Arab and Assyrian tribes in Northeast Syria to form the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), a US coalition ally in the campaign to dismantle the ISIS caliphate inside Syria. "It's difficult for us to relay what life is like here in Kurdistan; you have to see it to feel it. Too many of our friends and neighbors were widowed or orphaned. Every home buried someone to war, treatable sickness, or some other tragedy. Too many seats are empty at dinner time." -Crying Mom

"My phone lit up with texts from Kurds all over the Middle East asking what was happening. Meanwhile back in the US, friends and enemies alike bombarded President Trump with criticism. He responded by reaffirming his commitment to withdraw from the Middle East and its "endless wars." Meanwhile, after an incident off the coast of Saudi Arabia on October 11, the Pentagon ordered the deployment of 3,000 US troops to the Kingdom to assist. Within the same week, US troops withdrew from one location and were mobilized to another."

"As the international community debates whether the Kurds are heroes, terrorists, mercenaries, or friends, the geopolitical tectonic plates of the Middle East are shifting with great consequence." -Dalton Thomas, President of FAI

It wasn't until the world saw footage of Turkish-employed Al Qaeda jihadists (the same ones the US invaded Iraq and Afghanistan to destroy) executing civilians and a Kurdish female champion of human rights on camera for Twitter that international scorn began to heap upon the man who aims to restore the Ottoman Caliphate (the original Islamic State)—Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Caught in the middle of a clash between two radical regimes, the Kurds were now forced with a choice between kissing the ring of Iran's debtor in Damascus or bowing before the blade of the butcher in Ankara. On the brink of another genocide the Kurds and their local comrades swallowed the shame and called the Syrian regime for help. With bated breath, the world is watching their smartphones wondering what will happen next as American and Russian convoys pass each other on Syrian highways.

"The Kurdish proverb "We have no friends but the mountains" is something we intend to render obsolete. Join us in praying and laboring toward a future where they have need of mountains no more." -Dalton Thomas, President of FAI

In light of the tragedies we are seeing towards the Kurdish people, FAI has called for an emergency Night of Prayer for the Kurds and will be hosting the evening at Trump Hotel in Washington, DC. Those who love the Kurds will pray, strategize, and declare the preservation of life amidst the raging sea of jihad and genocide that is engulfing our stateless friends.

The event will neither be a condemnation nor a defense of President Trump or his Middle East policies. We are asking participants to leave partisan politics in the parking lot. We are gathering as Christians to consider and pray about issues that are much larger in scope than the decisions of a sitting President or the evolving dynamics of isolated geopolitical events. We aim to present the big picture, pray how the Lord would have us respond, and catalyze a Kurdish solidarity movement in the United States with the intention of also provoking the international community to do the same.

To register and find out more info about the event, go to PrayForTheKurds.org.

About Frontier Alliance International: FAImission.org

Since launching in 2011, FAI teams have been laying foundations in strategic regions throughout the 10/40 Window. Like Hudson Taylor's China Inland Mission, our teams are laboring together in a concentrated and coordinated advance into the "interior" regions of our generation where today there is still no witness.

