Frontier Alliance International Officially Announces 'Ballads of the Revelation'; with a Shot of "All Hail the Bloody King" // World Premiere Nov 27 -- Exclusively on the FAI App

GOLAN HEIGHTS, Israel, Nov. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Nine films after FAI STUDIOS' first release in February 2015 ('Better Friends Than Mountains'), the team behind 'Sheep Among Wolves II,' 'The Frontier,' and the 'Covenant and Controversy' series delivers an unprecedented project on none other than the oft-neglected and misunderstood Revelation of Jesus.

Ballads of the Revelation Theatrical Poster by Maranatha Productions, Golan Ranch Studios and Frontier Alliance International Ballads of the Revelation Theatrical Poster #2 by Maranatha Productions, Golan Ranch Studios and Frontier Alliance International

The biblical book "Revelation" earned its name from its opening line: "The revelation of Jesus Christ, which God gave Him to show His servants what must soon take place." It's not about events. It's not about apocalyptic hysteria. It's about the Man Christ Jesus—and it is time for the Church to get to know Him through this book. The days, months, and decades before the return of Jesus, the inauguration of His kingdom on earth, and His strategy to tangibly restore all things will demand clarity and sobriety from the people of God like no other epoch in human history. It is imperative disciples worldwide digest the final book of the canon and offer its message to their families, friends, neighbors, and communities.

This genre-defying project reads John the beloved's exile vision on the island of Patmos through the dream of an eleven year-old boy, the ballads of his father, and John's memories with Jesus in the Galilee. From the producers of 'Sheep Among Wolves,' 'Better Friends Than Mountains,' and 'Covenant and Controversy,' experience the book of Revelation like never before.

Join the FAI family worldwide for the global premiere of 'Ballads of the Revelation' exclusively in the free FAI App on November 27th. More than just a film, this first installment of FAI STUDIOS' new 'Ballads' franchise coincides with the launch of a new Global Bible Study through Revelation with Dalton Thomas and Joel Richardson, the release of a twenty-three song original soundtrack (available on all music platforms), and a beautiful family hymnal so you can learn to sing and play these ballads in your own prayer life and community fellowship.

Indeed, "Blessed is the one who reads aloud the words of this prophecy, and blessed are those who hear it and take to heart what is written in it, because the time is near" (Revelation 1:3). Maranatha, Jesus. Come quickly.

Since launching in 2011, FAI teams have been laying foundations in strategic regions throughout the 10/40 Window. Like Hudson Taylor's China Inland Mission, our teams are laboring together in a concentrated and coordinated advance into the "interior" regions of our generation where today there is still no witness.

