Frontier Alliance International Update: Trump Hotel Revokes Night of Prayer for the Kurds Event on 10.27.19 in Washington DC

GOLAN HEIGHTS, Israel, Oct. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The following is a statement released by Dalton Thomas, founder of FAI. Since the inception of FAI, the Kurds have been important to us. Nearly as soon as our teams meet the Kurdish people, we were taught this age-old proverb: the Kurds—who were mercilessly oppressed by the Turks during the Ottoman Empire, snubbed from the dignity of self-governance when the lines of Sykes-Picot drew new territories, and have been continuously attacked by Iraqi, Iranian, Turkish, and Syrian forces ever since—had "no friends but the mountains."

In light of the tragedies we are seeing towards the Kurdish people, FAI has called for an emergency Night of Prayer for the Kurds in Washington, DC. Those who love the Kurds will pray, strategize, and declare the preservation of life amidst the raging sea of jihad and genocide that is engulfing our stateless friends. Kurdish flag painted on a mountain face. #BetterFriendsThanMountains

This proverb struck us like a blow to the stomach—because it has always been true.

We committed then to become "better friends than mountains" to the Kurdish people, and began to tell their story in a series of field documentaries named after this promise, this unwavering conviction and ambition.

The last two weeks, though appalling, are nothing new. Political decisions, ambitions, and policies have once again used the Kurdish people as pawns. Scores have been slaughtered. Thousands more have been displaced. This new episode of Kurdish persecution will not end without new policies prioritizing the literal survival of this people group. The Kurds are not simply victims; they are friends, allies, and heroes.

Yet finally, these events have thrust their story into the lead lines and front pages of major news outlets. The world is learning and talking about the Kurds. This attention must immediately become advocacy, or #StandWithKurds will become yet another dusty hashtag that trended for a moment in a spinning news cycle.

We immediately reserved the Presidential Ballroom at the Trump Hotel in Washington D.C. for a night of prayer for and solidarity with the Kurds. We chose this venue for a number of reasons that have nothing to do with partisan allegiances and everything to do with leveraging recent events for long-term Kurdish advocacy.

A few days ago, citing security concerns and other reasons, the Trump Hotel revoked our reservation to host this event at their venue. The event will take place as planned in a new venue: the Constitution Ballroom of the Grand Hyatt Hotel. We urge those attending and watching this story unfold to not descend into criticism or cultural clamor, but to be undeterred in the better priority: forging a new era in the history of the Kurdish people, when it could once be said that only the mountains stood with them, but no more—for now, they have found better friends.

Join us October 27, 2019. The event is free but space is limited and registration is required: prayforthekurds.org

