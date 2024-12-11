Frontier Carbon Solutions Announces Expected Offering of CO2 Removal Credits in Connection with Carbon Capture & Storage Project

Project Will Transport and Permanently Sequester 400,000 Metric Tons of CO₂ Annually in Wyoming's Sweetwater Carbon Storage Hub

DALLAS, Dec. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Frontier Carbon Solutions ("Frontier" or the "Company"), a leading project developer in the carbon capture and storage ("CCS") sector and a portfolio company of Tailwater Capital LLC ("Tailwater"), today announced an offering of forward offtake agreements for its Sweetwater Carbon Storage Hub (SCS Hub). This initial project is designed to significantly reduce industrial carbon emissions across the U.S. Midwest and Mountain West by securely transporting and permanently storing more than 400,000 metric tons (MT) of captured carbon dioxide (CO₂) annually.

Frontier, which has commenced pre-drilling activities, is set to complete its first Class VI well by Q2 2025. Utilizing Union Pacific's established rail infrastructure, the SCS Hub will transport liquefied CO₂ emissions in insulated railcars to Wyoming for permanent geological sequestration. This approach not only leverages existing transportation assets but also creates high-quality, engineered carbon removal credits (CDRs) for the voluntary carbon market (VCM).

"By combining existing rail infrastructure with advanced carbon capture and sequestration technology, the SCS Hub offers a scalable and timely solution to support industrial decarbonization," said Steven Lowenthal, Co-Chief Executive Officer of Frontier Carbon Solutions. "This project demonstrates our commitment to delivering innovative, high-impact solutions that address critical emissions challenges while creating long-term value for our partners."

Innovative Technology & Verified Sequestration

The SCS Hub will partner with emission facilities to deploy state-of-the-art liquefaction technology, capturing high-purity CO₂ emissions without relying on chemical solvents. Captured CO₂ will be stored in Wyoming's Nugget Formation. According to the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) Special Report on Carbon Dioxide Capture and Storage, more than 99% of the injected CO₂ is likely to remain sequestered in this type of geologic reservoir for over 1,000 years.

EcoEngineers , a leading carbon removal consulting, auditing, and advisory firm, conducted a preliminary life-cycle analysis (LCA) for Frontier's project. The initial assessment estimates that the project could achieve up to 85% efficiency in CDR, supporting the generation of significant volumes of CDR credits annually beginning in 2026.

"This project exemplifies innovation in carbon management," said Steven Lemeshow, Director of Strategic Development for carbon markets at EcoEngineers. "By combining proven rail logistics and geological sequestration, Frontier is democratizing access to industrial carbon capture and sequestration."

Key Features of the SCS Hub:

Captures, transports, and stores more than 400,000 MT of CO₂ annually.

Utilizes existing rail infrastructure to expand geographic access to sequestration sites without the need for extensive pipeline systems.

Delivers biogenic CO₂ storage via Class VI wells in Wyoming .

. Offers forward offtake agreements for CDRs, supporting organizations committed to high-quality engineered decarbonization.

Frontier is in the process of registering the SCS Hub in the VCM, ensuring the project meets rigorous standards for verification and marketability. The project is anticipated to meet the criteria for multiple crediting pathways under established registries, such as Puro.earth and Gold Standard, further enhancing its value and credibility in the VCM.

Community & Environmental Impact

The SCS Hub will contribute to regional sustainability through initiatives including workforce development programs, support for local medical resources, and wildlife conservation efforts. These efforts align with Frontier's commitment to fostering environmental and economic benefits for the communities it serves.

"Rail is the most environmentally responsible way to move freight by land, reducing greenhouse gas emissions up to 75% compared to truck," said Union Pacific President Beth Whited. "By leveraging Union Pacific's Carbon by Rail program with partners like Frontier, customers have an effective strategy to make a significant environmental impact that didn't exist in the past."

For more information about the SCS Hub or to submit a request for offtake, please follow the instructions here for Project Sprint or visit frontierccus.com.

About Frontier Carbon Solutions

Headquartered in Dallas, Texas and White Plains, New York, Frontier Carbon Solutions Holdings was founded in April 2021 to offer safe and permanent carbon storage services for industrial emitters across the Rocky Mountain region. Specializing in the development of carbon capture infrastructure and carbon markets, the Frontier team provides turnkey emissions solutions for its customers. For more information, please visit frontierccus.com .

About EcoEngineers

EcoEngineers is a consulting, auditing, and advisory firm with an exclusive focus on the energy transition and decarbonization. Eco helps organizations stay informed, measure emissions, make investment decisions, maintain compliance, and manage data through the lens of carbon accounting. Its team of engineers, scientists, auditors, consultants, and researchers live and work at the intersection of low-carbon fuel policy, innovative technologies, and the carbon marketplace. For more information, visit ecoengineers.us .

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific delivers the goods families and businesses use every day with safe, reliable and efficient service. Operating in 23 western states, the company connects its customers and communities to the global economy. Trains are the most environmentally responsible way to move freight, helping Union Pacific protect future generations. More information about Union Pacific is available at www.up.com .

About Tailwater Capital

Dallas-based Tailwater Capital is an energy and environmental infrastructure private equity firm with a well-established track record of working constructively with proven management teams to deliver value-added solutions. Tailwater has raised more than $4.9 billion in committed capital since inception and the team has executed more than 180 transactions representing over $26 billion in value. For more information, please visit www.tailwatercapital.com .

