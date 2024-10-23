Frontier Co-op and Whole Foods Market Debut Two Exclusive Regenerative Organic Certified® Products

Frontier Co-op's new Regenerative Organic Certified® Indonesian Vanilla Extract and Regenerative Organic Certified® Whole Black Peppercorns will be nationally distributed exclusively at Whole Foods Market this holiday season

NORWAY, Iowa, Oct. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Frontier Co-op, a leading supplier of organic spices, herbs, baking flavors and botanicals, is launching Regenerative Organic Certified® Indonesian Vanilla Extract and Regenerative Organic Certified® Whole Black Peppercorns, available exclusively at Whole Foods Market starting in November 2024.

The two new Frontier Co-op Regenerative Organic Certified® products coming to Whole Foods Market support smallholder farmers in their supply chain and give consumers culinary options that can help make a positive impact environmentally, ethically and socially.

Frontier Co-op Regenerative Organic Certified® Indonesian Vanilla Extract (2 oz) uses vanilla beans grown by cooperative smallholder vanilla farmers who will receive at minimum 10% above the standard market rate in collaboration with Aliet Green , a B Corp certified supplier. The vanilla beans are grown in agroforestry areas, intermingled with other crops to support biodiversity. Indonesian vanilla has an earthy, smokey and sometimes floral profile that pairs well with chocolate and other rich foods.

Frontier Co-op Regenerative Organic Certified® Whole Black Peppercorns (1.76 oz) uses black pepper grown by smallholder farmers in Sri Lanka , where Frontier Co-op helps to increase the local farming community's spice processing capabilities and income. The new organic whole black peppercorns are great for everyday uses that call for a little heat— they impart a zippy and warming sensation with a slightly citrusy aroma.

Frontier Co-op's growth in Regenerative Organic Certified® is a natural evolution in its heritage of sourcing high quality products while striving to improve the lives of those in the communities it reaches.

"At Frontier Co-op, we're driven by a simple purpose of doing good for both people and the planet," said Sheryl Marchetti, senior director of marketing at Frontier Co-op. "We're proud to collaborate with Whole Foods Market to continue this legacy with Regenerative Organic Certified® products that support smallholder farmers and nurture the earth."

"Whole Foods Market is committed to advancing regenerative organic agriculture and supporting farmers at the forefront of improvements in food production," said Ana Maria Huertas Buitrago, principal category merchant at Whole Foods Market. "Frontier Co-op's new Regenerative Organic Certified® products reflect the high standard we set for third-party certification and quality, making it easier for shoppers to find responsibly sourced products they can feel good about."

About Regenerative Organic Certified®

Frontier Co-op's portfolio of Regenerative Organic Certified® products is third-party certified through the Regenerative Organic Alliance. The line employs regenerative organic agricultural practices to build healthier soils, emphasize zero use of synthetic fertilizers and pesticides, strengthen farming systems, and improve the resilience of Frontier Co-op's sourcing communities around the world.

The key requirements of Regenerative Organic Certified® align with Frontier Co-op's longstanding commitment to organic agriculture, environmental stewardship and social fairness, and allow the brand to reinforce the importance of supporting smallholder farmers. Frontier Co-op has championed organic agriculture since its inception in 1976 and will continue to drive the adoption of regenerative organic farming practices among its suppliers. Frontier Co-op's ROC™ certified products are USDA Organic Certified, Fairtrade Certified through Fairtrade America, and contribute to community-and business-building projects in smallholder communities through Frontier Co-op's Well Earth Impact Sourcing Program.

About Frontier Co-op

Founded in 1976 and based in Norway, Iowa, Frontier Co-op is a 40,000 member-owned cooperative offering a full line of products for natural living under the Frontier Co-op, Simply Organic® and Aura Cacia® brands. Products include culinary herbs, spices and baking flavors; bulk herbs and spices; and aromatherapy products — with a wide selection of organics. Frontier Co-op's goal is to provide consumers with the highest-quality products while supporting and promoting social and environmental responsibility. For more information, visit the co-op's website at www.frontiercoop.com.

