Frontier Co-op Debuts First Nationally Distributed Regenerative Organic Certified® Spices

New line of spices builds on company's longstanding commitment to organic agriculture, environmental stewardship and social fairness.

NORWAY, Iowa, July 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Frontier Co-op, a leading culinary herbs, spices and baking flavors brand, is launching the first nationally distributed Regenerative Organic Certified® bottled spices to support smallholder farmers and give consumers culinary options that make a positive impact at every level: environmentally, ethically and socially.

Frontier Co-op’s new Regenerative Organic Certified® line will be available in select stores starting October 2024, with suggested retail prices ranging from $6.49 to $9.69.

As one of three brands under the purpose-driven and member-owned Frontier Co-op, the Frontier Co-op brand has long been dedicated to sourcing the highest quality products while striving to improve the lives of those in the communities it reaches. Frontier Co-op's new Regenerative Organic Certified® line will be available in select stores starting October 2024, with suggested retail prices ranging from $6.49 to $9.69. The line will include:

Regenerative Organic Certified® Ceylon Cinnamon

Regenerative Organic Certified® Ceylon Cinnamon Sticks

Regenerative Organic Certified® Ground Turmeric

Regenerative Organic Certified® Ground Ginger

Regenerative Organic Certified® Medium Grind Black Pepper

Becoming Regenerative Organic Certified® is the next chapter in Frontier Co-op's legacy of setting best-in-class industry standards that strengthen the well-being of communities and the environment. As a leading supplier of sustainably sourced and organic spices, herbs and botanicals, Frontier Co-op was among the first U.S. spice companies to offer Fair Trade spices. It has championed organic agriculture since its inception in 1976 and will continue to drive the adoption of regenerative organic farming practices among its suppliers.

"At Frontier Co-op, we're driven by a simple purpose: 'Doing Good, Works.' This new Regenerative Organic Certified® line is a natural evolution of our commitment to benefit both people and the planet," said Tony Bedard, CEO at Frontier Co-op. "Retailers can confidently put Frontier Co-op on their shelves, knowing that consumers are purchasing a high-quality product that goes a step beyond meeting the highest standards for soil health, all while returning benefits to the smallholder farming communities that are integral to our supply chains across the world."

Achieving Regenerative Organic Certified®

Frontier Co-op attained third-party certification through the Regenerative Organic Alliance and will continue growing its portfolio of Regenerative Organic Certified® products. The new product line will employ regenerative organic agricultural practices to build healthier soils, emphasize zero use of synthetic fertilizers and pesticides, strengthen farming systems, and improve the resilience of Frontier Co-op's sourcing communities around the world.

The key requirements of Regenerative Organic Certified® align with Frontier Co-op's longstanding commitment to organic agriculture, environmental stewardship and social fairness, and allow the brand to reinforce the importance of supporting smallholder farmers. Each of the five new ROC™ certified products are benchmarked against three core standards and are integral to Frontier Co-op's approach to regenerative organic, including:

USDA Organic Certification – Organic agriculture has been foundational to Frontier Co-op's work since its inception. It improves soil health in farming communities by providing guidelines to address pest and weed control, soil quality, and use of additives and substances.





Organic agriculture has been foundational to Frontier Co-op's work since its inception. It improves soil health in farming communities by providing guidelines to address pest and weed control, soil quality, and use of additives and substances. Fairtrade Certified through Fairtrade America – Serves as the international gold standard for social responsibility, returning a price premium directly to the smallholder herb and spice farming communities that form the backbone of Frontier Co-op's supply chain.





Serves as the international gold standard for social responsibility, returning a price premium directly to the smallholder herb and spice farming communities that form the backbone of Frontier Co-op's supply chain. Frontier Co-op's Well Earth Impact Sourcing Program – Takes a people-first approach to regenerative organic agriculture. As Frontier Co-op expands its Regenerative Organic Certified® offerings, it will fund community- and business-building projects that will enable smallholder farmers' long-term resilience and participation in the regenerative supply chain.

"We're excited that Frontier Co-op will play a key role in the movement for regenerative organic agriculture," said Elizabeth Whitlow, executive director of Regenerative Organic Alliance. "Frontier Co-op's commitment to making a positive impact sets a powerful example for the spice and herb industry, and we hope this encourages other brands to follow suit."

About Frontier Co-op

Founded in 1976 and based in Norway, Iowa, Frontier Co-op is a 40,000 member-owned cooperative offering a full line of products for natural living under the Frontier Co-op, Simply Organic™ and Aura Cacia™ brands. Products include culinary herbs, spices and baking flavors; bulk herbs and spices; and aromatherapy products — with a wide selection of organics. Frontier Co-op's goal is to provide consumers with the highest-quality products while supporting and promoting social and environmental responsibility. For more information, visit the co-op's website at www.frontiercoop.com.

