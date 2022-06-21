Frontier Community Credit Union Wins an Award From The 2022 MAC Conference

MIRAMAR BEACH, Fla., June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- From May 23, 2022, through May 26, 2022, the Marketing Association of Credit Unions (MAC) ( https://www.macnetwork.org/events/event-details/ ) held their annual awards conference, at which Frontier Community Credit Union ( https://www.frontierccu.org/ ) took home an award in the Broadcast Video category.

Frontier Community Credit Union partnered with OMNICOMMANDER ( https://www.omnicommander.com/ ) to create a video to market their special introductory credit card rate, attract more traffic to their website, increase user engagement, and, most importantly, boost conversion rates for their credit card product offering. The target audience was broad and included a number of zip codes outlined in the Spectrum Reach Report.

When asked about what the win means for the credit union, CEO Michael Augustine stated, "This award represents the culmination of how far the credit union has come in terms of marketing over the last seven years. It was only made possible through the outstanding partnership that we have with OMNICOMMANDER." Letha Higgins, Director of Strategic Communications, added, "It was a nice surprise to receive this award! We're at the top of our marketing game in our partnership with OMNICOMMANDER, and this award is another jewel in our crown!"

Kim Isham, President of OMNICOMMANDER, had this to say about the win, "I'm very proud of the OMNICOMMANDER Video Production Team for what they were able to accomplish for our client and their well-deserved recognition for those efforts. Our approach of deeply aligning ourselves with the credit union gives us a unique perspective and understanding of what they are looking to achieve through our marketing efforts. Frontier Community Credit Union is an amazing shop with top-notch leadership and a very clear vision. We're honored to do business with them."

About OMNICOMMANDER

OMNICOMMANDER is a veteran-owned and -operated website design, marketing, and cybersecurity firm that focuses on the credit union industry. With a dedication to member experience, the company ensures every touchpoint has a remarkable interface. Alongside the incredible design, OMNICOMMANDER creates websites with built-in mobile responsiveness, SSL encryption, and observance of ADA guidelines.

OMNICOMMANDER provides marketing services, including targeted marketing, branding, SEO, video creation, and social media, to enhance every aspect of a brand's digital presence. OMNICOMMANDER's cybersecurity division CYBERCOMMANDER is the industry's first cybersecurity provider focused on providing a holistic yet affordable cybersecurity solution for credit unions, offering customized compliance solutions that help our partners stay two steps ahead of cybercriminals.

