Frontier Dermatology Acquires Doherty Dermatology Practice in Bellingham, WA

Deal expands Frontier Dermatology's Washington Footprint to 26, as well as its overall footprint across the Pacific Northwest to 36

Doherty Dermatology to rebrand as Frontier Dermatology beginning October 1

PORTLAND, Ore. and SEATTLE, Sept. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Frontier Dermatology (the "Company"), the leading dermatology provider in the Pacific Northwest, today announced the acquisition of Doherty Dermatology in Bellingham, WA. Specializing in Mohs micrographic surgery, Doherty Dermatology will be rebranded as Frontier Dermatology (Bellingham South) starting October 1, 2024, joining the Company's 35 other physician offices, clinics, and labs across Washington and Oregon.

This addition will enhance patient access to a broader range of dermatological services and advanced treatments for their skin health needs. With an already established practice in North Bellingham, WA, Frontier Dermatology is expanding its services in Whatcom County. Importantly, there will be no disruption of care coinciding with Frontier Dermatology's acquisition of Doherty Dermatology; patients can continue to see Dr. Mark Doherty, who will continue to lead the clinic, while benefiting from the expertise of two additional Frontier dermatologists: Dr. Ting-Lin Yang and Dr. Joy R. Makdisi.

"Welcoming Doherty Dermatology into the Frontier family is a significant milestone for us," said Dr. Song, Chief Medical Officer (Washington) of Frontier Dermatology. "Their reputation for excellence in Mohs micrographic surgery and patient-centered care perfectly aligns with our mission to provide the highest quality dermatological services. We are excited to offer our patients expanded access to specialized care, enhancing the comprehensive services we provide across the Pacific Northwest."

Frontier Dermatology is the only physician-owned, physician-led, super-regional dermatology group with its own residency, Mohs fellowship program, clinical research program, and dual-state lab operations. The Company's roots in the Pacific Northwest date back to 2000, when the first of its legacy practices was established. The practice grew over the years, serving its community with unparalleled expertise while consistently elevating the standard of care in the region.

For comprehensive information about various locations and services; convenient online appointment scheduling; and a robust patient portal, visit www.frontierdermatology.com.

About Frontier Dermatology:

Frontier Dermatology is the Pacific Northwest's one true authority on medical and cosmetic skin care. With 36 convenient office locations throughout Washington and Oregon, we offer innovative treatments from over 100 leading dermatologists and cosmetic professionals. Backed by years of experience, our physician-owned and operated company delivers world-class care, advanced research, and resources across our footprint. Trust our dedicated team to provide safe, effective treatments utilizing the latest technology and techniques. Discover the Frontier difference and experience the expertise, compassion, and excellence that define our mission. Visit www.FrontierDermatology.com today to get started.

About Dr. Mark J. Doherty and Doherty Dermatology:

Dr. Mark J. Doherty, a board-certified dermatologist specializing in the treatment of skin cancer, leads Doherty Dermatology. Dr. Doherty completed his medical education at Creighton University and his residency at Louisiana State University Medical Center. He has been practicing in the Pacific Northwest since 1989, bringing extensive expertise in Mohs micrographic surgery. He is a Fellow of the American Academy of Dermatology (AAD) and the American College of Mohs Surgery (ACMS).

