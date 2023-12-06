Frontier Dermatology Expands Community Reach with New Office in Sequim, WA Led by Renowned Dermatologist Dr. Heidi Hermes Shantz

Location opening December 7th to feature state-of-the-art Mohs lab

PORTLAND, Ore. and SEATTLE, Dec. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Frontier Dermatology, the leading authority on medical and cosmetic skin care in the Pacific Northwest, is delighted to announce the grand opening of a brand-new, state-of-the-art dermatology clinic in Sequim, Washington on December 7. The new office, located at 565 Eureka Way, will be led by Dr. Heidi Hermes Shantz, an esteemed dermatologist with long-standing ties to the community.

This expansion underscores Frontier Dermatology's unwavering commitment to delivering exceptional care to patients where they live, as the new location fills a significant gap between the needs of the community and the current dermatological offerings available. The Sequim office will provide patients with access to a comprehensive range of dermatological services, including general dermatology for conditions such as acne, eczema, and psoriasis, and select cosmetic dermatology services. Notably, the Sequim location will feature a state-of-the-art Mohs lab, which is equipped with cutting-edge technology for skin cancer removal surgeries.

"As a member of this community for nearly a decade, it has been my dream to expand access to full-spectrum, evidence based dermatologic care to our residents," said Dr. Hermes Shantz. "Having local access to dermatology care is important to people in all phases of life. Working with Frontier Dermatology, I am excited to contribute to this mission once again."

In addition to Dr. Hermes Shantz, Frontier Dermatology is pleased to introduce Haley Gravely, a physician assistant with extensive experience in treating a wide range of skin conditions including, among others, acne, warts, psoriasis, eczema and skin cancer. Together, they will offer comprehensive dermatological services to address the diverse needs of patients. New and existing patients may schedule an appointment with Dr. Heidi Hermes Shantz or Haley Gravely by contacting 360-749-8064 (p); 360-994-4975 (f); or by visiting www.FrontierDermatology.com.

Dr. E. James Song, Co-Chief Medical Officer at Frontier Dermatology responsible for the Washington region, remarked, "The closure of Virginia Mason Franciscan Health earlier this year left a significant void in the availability of high-quality dermatology services in Sequim, and as a result, we swiftly began discussions with Dr. Hermes Shantz to remedy the situation. With this new Frontier Dermatology location, patients in Sequim now have a wonderful opportunity to continue their dermatological care journey with Dr. Hermes Shantz, and we could not be more excited to bring our collective expertise and compassionate care to the residents of this community."

With over 35 locations in Washington and Oregon, including offices in Poulsbo and Port Angeles, Frontier Dermatology has become a trusted name in medical and cosmetic skin care. For more information about Frontier Dermatology and its comprehensive suite of medical and cosmetic skin solutions, please visit www.FrontierDermatology.com.

About Frontier Dermatology:

Frontier Dermatology is the Pacific Northwest's preeminent authority on medical and cosmetic skin care. With 35 convenient office locations throughout Washington and Oregon, we offer innovative treatments from over 100 leading dermatologists and cosmetic professionals. Backed by years of experience, our physician-owned and operated practice delivers world-class care, advanced research, and resources across our footprint. Trust our dedicated team to provide safe, effective treatments utilizing the latest technology and techniques. Discover the Frontier difference and experience the expertise, compassion, and excellence that define our mission. Visit www.FrontierDermatology.com today to get started.

