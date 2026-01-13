Frontier Dermatology to Bring Expert Skin Care to the Beaverton, OR Community in 2026

Newest PNW location expands access to medical, cosmetic, and surgical dermatology with a patient-focused approach

SEATTLE, Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Frontier Dermatology (the "Company" or "Frontier"), the leading dermatology practice in the Pacific Northwest, is excited to announce the upcoming opening of its new Beaverton location in March 2026. This expansion reflects Frontier Dermatology's continued commitment to improving access to high-quality, comprehensive dermatologic care for patients throughout the Portland metropolitan area.

The new location, conveniently located at 9755 SW Barnes Rd, Suite 450, Portland, OR 97225, will offer a full spectrum of medical, cosmetic, and surgical dermatology services in a modern, patient-centered setting designed to serve the growing needs of the Beaverton community.

"The opening of our Beaverton location marks an important milestone in Frontier Dermatology's continued growth," said Bill Frerichs, President and COO of Frontier Dermatology. "This expansion strengthens our ability to serve a wider community, and we're grateful for the opportunity to provide more convenient access to trusted, high-quality dermatologic care. As we continue to grow, our commitment remains centered on delivering exceptional, patient-focused treatment in welcoming, professional environments that reflect the communities we serve."

The Beaverton office will launch in March offering services from Dr. Mikél Muse, a board-certified dermatologist and fellowship-trained Mohs micrographic surgeon, and Kelli Farm, FNP, a nurse practitioner providing medical dermatology treatments as well as Botox. Later in the year, Dr. Jacob Boyd will join the team offering general dermatology and surgical dermatology services. The clinic will focus on Mohs surgery and general dermatology, giving patients access to specialized surgical expertise alongside comprehensive skin health management.

"I'm excited to join the Beaverton clinic and get to know patients in the community," said Dr. Muse. "My goal in practice is to combine expert clinical skills with a compassionate, patient-first approach. I want every patient to feel informed, supported, and confident throughout their treatment, knowing they're in good hands."

With the addition of the Beaverton location, Frontier Dermatology continues to strengthen its presence across Oregon, offering patients access to experienced providers, advanced treatment options, and personalized support close to home. Appointments and online scheduling at the Beaverton clinic are live with appointments beginning in mid-March 2026.

For more information about Frontier Dermatology, the upcoming Beaverton location, and making appointments, please visit: https://www.frontierdermatology.com/location/beaverton/.

About Frontier Dermatology:

Frontier Dermatology is the Pacific Northwest's one true authority on medical and cosmetic skin care. With 39 convenient office locations throughout Washington and Oregon, we offer innovative treatments from over 100 leading dermatologists and cosmetic professionals. Backed by years of experience, our physician-owned and operated company delivers world-class care, advanced research, and resources across our footprint. Trust our dedicated team to provide safe, effective treatments utilizing the latest technology and techniques. Discover the Frontier difference and experience the expertise, compassion, and excellence that define our mission. Visit www.FrontierDermatology.com today to get started.

