Frontier Diagnostics Initiates Operations Using Imaging Mass Spectrometry for Cancer Detection

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Dec. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Frontier Diagnostics, a cancer diagnostics company, today announced that it has begun developing and validating a clinical assay for melanoma diagnosis, by direct tissue analysis, using matrix-assisted laser desorption/ionization (MALDI) imaging mass spectrometry. The company's first product, MelanoMap® Protein Expression Assay, generates molecular protein expression maps from selected areas on dermatopathology slides while retaining spatial information. Data are classified by a machine learning algorithm to provide an objective diagnostic classification. Frontier Diagnostics also announced that it has purchased assets from New River Labs, LLC, a company that made significant investments in imaging mass spectrometry diagnostics in recent years.

Unlike current commercial assays for melanoma diagnosis, MelanoMap provides dermatopathologists objective disease classification based on molecular analysis. Unlike genomics panels that require manual tissue scrapings, MelanoMap targets only potentially malignant cells and requires much less tissue than existing commercial assays.

Frontier Diagnostics was co-founded by chief executive officer Jeremy Norris, PhD and chief scientific officer Richard Caprioli, PhD. Drs. Norris and Caprioli, internationally known for pioneering imaging mass spectrometry, are faculty members at Vanderbilt University and direct the National Resource for Imaging Mass Spectrometry.

"The commercial launch of MelanoMap will create numerous opportunities for the development of new tests by Frontier Diagnostics," said Dr. Norris. "Imaging mass spectrometry provides anatomical pathologists the ability to determine the molecular makeup of specific groups of cells. We anticipate the technology will find widespread applications in anatomic pathology, including many other forms of cancer," he added.

About Frontier Diagnostics

Frontier Diagnostics has developed a proprietary molecular diagnostic technology platform that enables accurate diagnoses from minute tissue biopsies, resulting in personalized patient care and life-saving outcomes. The company's first product, MelanoMap® Protein Expression Assay, is aimed at helping dermatopathologists with the 15-20% of biopsies for melanoma that they are unable to classify using standard methods. Frontier Diagnostics holds several patents for the use of imaging mass spectrometry in diagnostics. The company headquarters is in Nashville, Tennessee. Learn more at www.frontierdiagnostics.com.

