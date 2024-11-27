Frontier Foundation Announces Support For President Trump's Freedom Cities Initiative

WASHINGTON, Nov. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Frontier Foundation today announced its support for President Trump's Freedom Cities initiative, aligning with the foundation's mission to establish new specialized economic zones across the United States.

The foundation's support builds on President Trump's vision to "reopen the frontier" through the development of new cities that will advance American industrial innovation and strengthen national security. "Freedom Cities have the potential to be the most important tool for regulatory reform in decades, and we look forward to helping the Trump Administration implement them," said Mark Lutter, founder of Charter City Institute and member of Frontier Foundation. These Freedom Cities represent a return to America's bold tradition of pursuing ambitious projects that transform the nation's landscape and capabilities.

"Past generations of Americans pursued big dreams and daring projects that once seemed absolutely impossible," said President Trump. "They pushed across an unsettled continent and built new cities in the wild frontier… Under my leadership, we will get it back in a very big way."

The Frontier Foundation will focus on three essential components for the new cities:

Special Economic Zones with streamlined regulatory frameworks.

Industrial Innovation hubs for advanced manufacturing and technology.

Strategic Federal Land Use for development.

"We invite industry leaders, policy makers, urban planners, and frontier technology companies to join us in shaping the future of American industrial competitiveness," said Nick Allen, member of the Frontier Foundation. "Our mission requires collaboration across sectors to create the regulatory framework, infrastructure, and economic incentives needed for these transformative projects."

Freedom Cities will allow for regulatory frameworks and the infrastructure needed to accelerate America's leadership in critical technologies – from advanced manufacturing to next-generation computing facilities and advanced energy systems – ensuring these innovations are built on American soil. "This initiative is a clarion call to all builders: A nation is not a sovereign unless its own people produce their own goods," said Austin Bishop, GP at Tamarack Global and CEO of the New American Industrial Alliance (NAIA). "Freedom Cities should unify our best innovators and investors under a streamlined regulatory regime. NAIA exists to help its members capitalize on these fast-breaking opportunities and looks forward to operationalizing the President's vision."

