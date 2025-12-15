FRONTIER GROUP HOLDINGS, INC. ANNOUNCES CEO TRANSITION

DENVER, Dec. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: ULCC) ("Frontier" or the "Company"), parent company of Frontier Airlines, Inc., today announced that James G. Dempsey, currently the Company's President, has been appointed as Interim Chief Executive Officer, effective as of December 15, 2025. Barry L. Biffle, the Company's current Chief Executive Officer, will remain with the Company in an advisory capacity until December 31, 2025.

"Jimmy has been an invaluable member of Frontier's senior leadership team for more than 10 years and has played an instrumental role in the company's evolution and growth during that time," said Board Chair Bill Franke. "We believe Jimmy is uniquely qualified to guide our airline into the future."

Mr. Franke continued, "The Board of Directors is deeply appreciative of Barry's leadership and dedicated service to Frontier over the past 11 years. We thank him for his many contributions during his tenure."

"I am honored and excited to lead Frontier Airlines and thank the Board for its trust to shape Frontier's future with our 13,000+ dedicated and hardworking team members. With 13 bases and a strong cost advantage, I believe Frontier is well positioned to deliver unrivaled value to customers across the United States," said Mr. Dempsey. "I look forward to partnering with our team to write Frontier's next chapter as we strive to create long-term value for all stakeholders."

Mr. Dempsey joined Frontier in 2014 as Chief Financial Officer, and he currently serves as Frontier's President. Prior to joining Frontier, he held senior management roles at Ryanair Holdings PLC along with various management roles with PricewaterhouseCoopers.

Frontier Reiterates Guidance for Fourth Quarter 2025

Frontier expects fourth quarter 2025 results to be in line with the guidance previously announced on November 5, 2025.

About Frontier Airlines

Frontier Airlines, Inc., a subsidiary of Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: ULCC), is committed to delivering "Low Fares Done Right." Headquartered in Denver, Colorado, Frontier operates the largest A320neo family fleet in the U.S., which is also among the youngest and most fuel-efficient. With its expanding network, rewarding loyalty program, and bold new product offerings, Frontier is redefining low-fare travel and building The New Frontier as America's Low Fare Airline.

