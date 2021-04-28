Frontier International Holdings, is expanding its L-Pesa micro lending program to the Indian market

NEW YORK, April 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Frontier International Holdings, an innovative international FinTech company, is expanding its L-Pesa micro lending program to the Indian market.

The Commercial Fintech Company, has unveiled plans for listing on Nasdaq First North in Stockholm during the autumn 2021.

Frontier has developed a proprietary technology that provides microcredit to customers via mobile money accounts on their mobile phones. It is currently operating under the L-Pesa brand name in four countries (Kenya, Tanzania, Uganda, and India) with a registered base of over 600,000 customers which keeps growing.

Frontier Funding Group's CEO Ron Ezra Tuval said, "We look forward to being able to scale-up to a million customers and provide our current and prospective clients in developing countries with a platform that will make applying for a micro commercial financing safe, secure, fast and easy."

Addressing the current economic conditions faced by businesses, Ron added, "We are aiming to make the process simple and easy, especially during such tough times for individuals & micro business owners dealing with a global pandemic."

Frontier Group has commercially financed over 200,000 micro loans to individual and micro businesses across East Africa and has been a trusted and reliable source of financing for over 6 years. The platform will be open to individuals and micro businesses throughout the developing world, including Africa, Asia, South East Asia, and Latin America through desktop and mobile devices.

Based in Tel Aviv, Israel, Frontier International is a Fintech and Micro Financing company aimed at serving individuals and small businesses in Africa and India.

Contacts:

Andrew Gerrard & Ben Hedenberg

Tel: +44-7771-678-605

[email protected]

[email protected]

SOURCE Frontier International Holdings