Frontier Internet Launches Nationwide Halloween Costume Contest

FORT MILL, S.C., Oct. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Frontier Internet today announced the 2019 "Halloween Costume Contest," the competition aims to find the best individual person or group costume in the U. S. This year's top winner can win $500.

The competition, which is in its first year, has a prize fund of $1,000. The contest's first place prize winner will receive a total of $500. Two runner-up prize winners will each receive $250.

Contestants from all 50 states and Washington, D.C. are invited to participate. Entries must include a short description that is no more than 200 words, and will be judged on accuracy of the represented character, costume creativity and how closely the submission follows the guidelines.

"We are excited to host our first annual Halloween Costume Contest," said Daryl Hurley, Brand Representative. "We look forward to seeing how TV and Internet consumers interpret their favorite movie and television characters."

The deadline for the contest submission is November 7, 2019, and there is no fee to enter. The winners of the contest will be contacted by November 15, 2019.

About Frontier Internet

Frontier Internet is based in Fort Mill, South Carolina and is an authorized retailer of Frontier, Frontier Communications Corporation is a leader in providing communications services to urban, suburban, and rural communities in 29 states. Frontier offers a variety of services to residential customers over its fiber-optic and copper networks, including video, high-speed internet, advanced voice, and Frontier Secure® digital protection solutions.

