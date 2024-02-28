Frontier Law Center Taps Eve to Become the First AI-Native Law Firm

Innovative law firm can now analyze cases faster and streamline internal workflows

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Eve and Frontier Law Center today announced a partnership, aiming to create a new concept in the legal industry, the "AI-Native Law Firm," which embraces AI as an integral part of every aspect of legal practice. Using Eve, the industry-first personalized AI legal assistant, Frontier Law Center is accelerating its firm's operations to drive unprecedented growth.

Many firms like Frontier Law Center are asking themselves how they can scale and grow revenue, without adding significant costs, headcount, and headache. Like many others, Frontier Law Center's staff faces the challenge of both case and information overload— balancing a desire to provide great results for their current clients while increasing the number of new clients they can help.

"Our partnership marks a pivotal moment in the evolution of legal practice, where we harness the power of AI not just as a tool, but as a core component of a law firm's strategy," stated Jay Madheswaran, CEO, Eve. "By integrating Eve's AI capabilities deeply into every aspect of Frontier Law Center's operations, we are setting a new standard for productivity and innovation in the legal sector. Together, we are building the blueprint for the AI-Native Law Firm, empowering attorneys and staff to achieve more than ever before, while upholding the highest standards of legal excellence and ethical practice."

Introducing The AI-Native Law Firm

An "AI-Native Law Firm" represents a transformative step forward from the current market standard, where AI is embedded into the very fabric of a firm's operations—from client intake, through every step of the litigation process, up to and including trial. This deep integration means that AI is not just an occasional assistant but an integral, active participant in the entire case lifecycle. "By infusing AI throughout our processes, we can analyze cases faster and streamline our workflows, often 5-10X our abilities," says Manny Starr, Managing Partner of Frontier Law Center. "With Eve, we can now take on more cases, litigate them more effectively, and increase our firm's revenue significantly - and our clients can benefit from more efficient, effective, and innovative legal services." AI integration, made possible with Eve, can lead to faster case resolution, more personalized legal strategies, and increased access to justice and high quality representation.

Empowering lawyers and staff with AI means enhancing their abilities and freeing them from the repetitive, time-consuming tasks that often detract from the more nuanced and strategic aspects of legal practice. Eve enables lawyers to harness AI to gain insights, identify patterns, and formulate strategies on a scale that would have been impractical to achieve without AI.

Frontier Law Center, in partnership with Eve, also aims to set the standard for responsible AI usage in the legal industry - shaping a future where AI empowers and enhances the legal profession while maintaining the core values of professional responsibility. "Our partnership with Eve is not just about adopting new technology; it's about seeking to redefine the future of legal practice," Manny Starr says. "We partnered with Eve due to our shared vision and commitment to drive forward the progress of legal tech and to help ensure that lawyers and clients alike can reap the benefits of AI in a manner that is empowering, ethical, and transformative."

Eve's platform is secure and matches the client data confidentiality standards paramount for law firms. This partnership sets a precedent and provides a blueprint for other law firms to become AI-Native. It encourages the legal industry to evolve, enabling law firms to remain competitive and relevant in the new, AI driven world.

