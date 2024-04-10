Frontier Leadership: How a Rising Layer 0 Platform, Vitreus, Revolutionizes Business with Blockchain and AI

LAKE MARY, Fla., April 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Collaborative Digital Innovations (CDI), a Florida-based Regulatory Technology (RegTech) company makes waves revealing they will be using the Vitreus platform, a budding Layer 0 blockchain, to power their flagship product, COMPLiQ. This is an incredible milestone for both parties as this relationship represents opportunities for convergence between RegTech and blockchain solutions, offering a transformative approach to Artificial Intelligence (AI) governance, compliance, and cybersecurity.

COMPLiQ: AI Governance & Compliance



CDI is proud to partner with VITREUS, where technology, innovation, and security converge with freedom and adaptability through a decentralized structure. Vitreus and Collaborative Digital are poised for mutual success as key partners in innovation.

COMPLiQ, developed by CDI, operates atop the Vitreus platform. This revolutionary AI Governance & Logging solution, the first of its kind, is designed to address the challenges inherent in leveraging AI technologies amidst a booming market and an evolving compliance landscape. By leveraging blockchain, COMPLiQ provides unprecedented transparency, traceability, and unity across AI systems, aligning with the stringent requirements of regulatory frameworks like the European Union's Artificial Intelligence Act and the Securities and Exchange Commission's (SEC) Cybersecurity Disclosure Rule . Coupled with its partner product, Intercept, these products not only introduce a way to understand your AI systems, but also enables you to rapidly note and assess materiality of traditional and non-traditional cybersecurity occurrences within your organization. Together these products represent a compounding effect of technology simplification for businesses.

In keeping with evolving compliance requirements, with CDI's products, you stand to shield business from the mounting penalties which could reach up to 7% of global turnover for non-compliance within the EU's landmark AI Act. Not only does CDI's solution leverage blockchain technology to conquer distributed system harmonization, immutable logging and data collation, they also optimize a niche within the current technology market.

Vitreus: The Foundation for Next-Gen Technology



Vitreus emerges as a Layer 0 blockchain platform designed to support and cultivate progressive technology solutions in fields such as Industry 4.0, AI, Cybersecurity & Identity. As a new platform, Vitreus offers significant cost opportunities for emerging technologies, providing a cost-effective, secure by design, and reliable decentralized computing network. As seen by CDI's product suite, Vitreus is more than just a smart contract or finance ledger. This distributed ledger technology stands to be a real-world technology platform, designed to integrate with and handle the complexity of transitions from the old to the new. While still nascent, yet available, the Vitreus ecosystem is poised to challenge the norms of blockchain platforms, geared not just towards finance, but also towards compliance, security and other progressive technologies.

Vitreus' architecture supports the concept of Parallel Chains , introduced by Polkadot in 2017, to support the holistic compartmentalization of functions and features within a distributed computing environment. Not only is Vitreus highly scalable, it also supports entirely sovereign entities with its shared security model, allowing progressive builders to leverage the platform with their own solutions, catalyzing growth with this symbiotic relationship. Vitreus also introduces a unique dual asset system that powers the ecosystem in a manner that is not only user and business friendly, but also opens the door for cost savings and compliance adherence.

A Partnership Poised to Transform the Digital Landscape



The partnership between CDI and Vitreus marks a significant milestone in the integration of traditional software development with blockchain's value additions and opportunities. This collaboration addresses the urgent need for securing business keen on leveraging AI/ML models against increasing threats and regulations, and paves the way for cost-efficient, transparent, and compliant deployment of AI technologies across complex system disparity.

As rules for AI get more complex, platforms like COMPLiQ and Vitreus become essential. They help organizations follow these rules while making the most of AI and blockchain technologies. These platforms provide a key benefit for businesses that want to meet regulatory demands and use AI's groundbreaking potential.

Organizations looking to dive into blockchain through Vitreus, or simplify AI projects and cybersecurity reports, will find the CDI-Vitreus partnership very helpful. Learn how these platforms can boost your business in today's digital and regulatory landscape by checking out their websites.

