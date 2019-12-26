Frontier Management announces acquisition of The Reserve at Towne Lake (Formerly Autumn Leaves)

WOODSTOCK, Ga., Dec. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Frontier Management has announced the acquisition of the management of The Reserve at Towne Lake (Formerly Autumn Leaves at Towne Lake) which is a dedicated forty-eight unit memory care community located off Eagle Drive and Rose Creek Drive.

Frontier Management was excited for the opportunity to take over management of The Reserve due to Frontier's passion to serve those who are living with Alzheimers and other forms of dementia. Frontier currently operates one hundred and one communities in eleven different states of which a considerable amount are specialized memory care communities. Frontier currently operates two other communities in the greater Atlanta market.

"We are excited to be working with the residents and team members at The Reserve. When approached with this opportunity we saw immense amount of potential that the community has," explained Justin Wray, Vice President of Operations of Frontier Management. "We are actively working with the team members to implement new systems and our award-winning Spark program. Spark is a program that is based on Montessori methods and the basis of the program is providing relevant and purposeful programming for our residents."

At The Reserve the residents will be provided chef prepared meals, expansive shared community space, personalized wellness, 24/7 monitoring, transportation, and a full schedule of social, educational, and entertainment programs. The Reserve will ensure that residents are assisted in a way that fosters independence while maintaining privacy and dignity.

About Frontier Management

Frontier Management, LLC. was founded in 2000 and currently operates 101 Retirement, Assisted and Memory Care communities in 11 different states. The company was founded on the principle that it could and should be different. To learn more about Frontier Management, LLC. please visit, www.frontiermgmt.com

