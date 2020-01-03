Frontier Management announces groundbreaking of new luxury senior living community

SPRING, Texas, Jan. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Frontier Management has announced the groundbreaking of their latest luxury senior housing community, a 120-suite active retirement and assisted living community in Spring, TX. The development, named The Landing at Augusta Woods, is located at 7727 August Pines Dr. Spring, TX 77389 and is scheduled to open early 2021.

The Landing of Augusta Woods a new luxury senior living community offering active retirement and assisted living. This new way of living will be opening early 2021. Call now to reserve your dream home!

The Landing at Augusta Woods is specifically designed with 120 mixed apartments offering 75 over-sized suites for active retirement living in a 2-story building and 45 spacious apartment suites for assisted living in a single-story building. The Landing at Augusta Woods will boast its Executive Chef-led culinary presentations within several restaurant venues featuring locally sourced meats and produce. These paired with wines, desserts and special creations are found daily. Start your day with a fitness class or with a dip in the pool. Enjoy an educational presentation or an art project before our frequent happy hours.

Life at The Landing will also feature assisted living services to assist you in maintaining an active, full and purposeful lifestyle. We support your personal activities of daily living in a discrete and compassionate way that encourages independence, privacy and dignity.

"The Landing at Augusta Woods Senior Living will provide an ambiance that exceeds expectations in that the careful attention to designing and crafting an environment which stimulate interest, enjoyment, engagement and celebration is truly abundant," explained Greg Roderick, partner and CEO of Frontier Management. "The beautiful restaurant dining venues, outdoor fountains and fireplace lounges, swimming pool and spa, these and many more living spaces only add to your extraordinary spacious apartment home for both active living and assisted living, for compassionate and discrete care delivery for assistance with activities of daily living," continued Roderick.

Neighboring The Woodlands, the community is being built on 10 scenic acres with convenience to shopping, dining, medical professionals and nearby golf courses include Augusta Pines Golf Club and Willow Creek Golf Club.

The Community will be operated by Frontier Management, a best in class national operator of over 100 senior housing communities.

Regent Construction has been selected as the General Contractor, Jeffrey DeMure & Associates is the architect, and financing has been provided by UCB.

For more information and pre-lease reservations, please visit www.springseniorliving.com and follow The Landing at August Woods Senior Living on Facebook.

About Frontier Management

Frontier Management, LLC. was founded in 2000 and currently operates 101 Retirement, Assisted and Memory Care communities in 11 different states. The company was founded on the principle that it could and should be different. To learn more about Frontier Management, LLC. please visit www.frontiermgmt.com

For more information, please contact Justin Wray, justinw@frontiermgmt.com, 469-779-7024.

SOURCE Frontier Management

