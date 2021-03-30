Frontier Medicines Appoints Drug Development Expert David M. Goldstein, Ph.D., to its Board of Directors

"We are excited to have David join our Board of Directors," said Chris Varma, Ph.D . , co-founder and CEO of Frontier Medicines. "His counsel as an expert scientist and drug developer, and particularly his deep experience in the field of covalent chemistry, will be invaluable as we continue to advance our pipeline of precision medicines."

Dr. Goldstein has served as Principia's site head since 2020 and its chief scientific officer since 2016. Previously, Dr. Goldstein was the senior vice president and head of drug discovery at Principia. This role included the crafting of the scientific and business strategy for the company's launch in 2011. Prior to joining Principia, from 1994 to 2011, Dr. Goldstein held positions of increasing responsibility at Roche, including senior director of medicinal chemistry and head of inflammation chemistry. He is a named inventor of more than 40 patents, the author of more than 40 scientific publications, and a recognized expert in drug discovery for autoimmune diseases and cancer. Dr. Goldstein received a B.A. in Chemistry from Franklin and Marshall College, a Ph.D. in Chemistry from the University of Virginia, and completed postdoctoral studies at the University of Pittsburgh.

Dr. Goldstein added, "The innovative approach makes it possible to rationally discover drug candidates for historically undruggable targets. Such breakthrough potential coupled with the scientific rigor with which new therapies are being pursued attracted me to Frontier. I am eager to begin working with the leadership team and other members of the Board to achieve our goal of getting important new medicines to patients."

About Frontier Medicines

Frontier Medicines is a precision medicine company that has pioneered a proprietary discovery and development platform to develop medicines against disease-causing proteins previously considered undruggable. The company is deploying its groundbreaking scientific approaches in chemoproteomics, covalent drug discovery, and machine learning to develop medicines to treat a number of debilitating diseases, starting with cancer. In its quest to "drug the undruggable," Frontier Medicines seeks to significantly broaden the therapeutic landscape with novel small molecule alternatives to change the course of a broad range of diseases. For more information, visit www.frontiermeds.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

